Mourners Gather For Song At Glover Farm, Home To World-Known Puppet Theater

GLOVER — Elka Schumann, a co-founder of Bread & Puppet Theater with her husband Peter, died Sunday at the age of 85.
Schumann was born in the Soviet Union and emigrated to the United States in the early 1940s. Peter and Elka founded the theater in 1963. The pair was active in various social justice campaigns and lent their artistic talents to countless causes.
On Tuesday, friends and family celebrated her life with a Shape Note sing to accompany her wake, according to an online post. The event was set to run from 5-7 p.m. and her wake from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“We welcome all who would like to sing with us up at the Schumann house at 5,” the post noted, “Please wear your mask to ensure the safety of our community.”
“Elka, along with her husband, Peter, have been an important part of the history and culture of the Northeast Kingdom,” said Scott Wheeler, publisher of Vermont’s Northland Journal. “The loss of Elka is certainly a loss to the entire region.”
Democracy Now reported that Schumann died “surrounded by her five children and her partner Peter.”
“In 1970 Bread and Puppet moved to Vermont, first to a residency at Goddard College, then in 1975 to an old dairy farm in Glover, in the Northeast Kingdom,” according to the history of Bread & Puppet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.