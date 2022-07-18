Moving Truck Damages Miller’s Run Covered Bridge

LYNDON CENTER — The Miller’s Run Covered Bridge was struck Saturday, ending a long streak of safe passage, according to a man who monitors the many moments when tall trucks break through the structure.
“It’s been since January since anyone hit the bridge,” notes a YouTube post attributed to Covered Bridge Accidents, by Mike Grant. “The longest safe time for the bridge so far.” Along with the post is a video that shows a Penske moving truck push through the bridge on the southern end, breaking boards struck by the top of the truck.
Oftentimes, it’s video footage from a private camera nearby that helps police determine who drove a vehicle through that’s too tall and caused damage, because the drivers drive away. In Saturday’s case, the driver stopped and called Vermont State Police.
According to a report from Trooper David Hastings, Joshua Stewart, of Owings Mill, Md., was driving a 2022 Penske Truck about 4 p.m. on Saturday when he encountered the bridge.
Trooper Hastings reported that Stewart was following a vehicle driven by his wife who was using GPS directions to guide them. The directions led them through the bridge, and the truck is taller than the 11-foot, 9-inches of clearance.
The trooper noted that Stewart owned up to his mistake and stated that the bridge signage is clear.
“It should be noted like the sign says before the bridge, ALL vehicles above 11’ 9” DO NOT fit under the covered bridge,” wrote Trooper Hastings.
