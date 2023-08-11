Mt. Agassiz Owners Say They Will Continue To Allow Public Hiking Access
Local hikers and mountain bikers frequently make the trip up Mt. Agassiz and enjoy the view, part of which was photographed here on Dec. 5, 2021. (Photo by Katherine Fiegenbaum)

After requesting and being granted a lot line adjustment by the Bethlehem Planning Board on Wednesday, and following questions from abutters concerned about development and impacts to nearby roads, the owners of Mt. Agassiz said they have no current plans for development, and they intend to continue to allow public hiking access to the summit.

In December 2021, brothers Trevor and Thad Presby, under TTW LLC, bought the 130-acre Mt. Agassiz property — which features the popular 2,400-foot summit, the highest in the area — for $500,000.

