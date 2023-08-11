Mt. Agassiz Owners Say They Will Continue To Allow Public Hiking Access

After requesting and being granted a lot line adjustment by the Bethlehem Planning Board on Wednesday, and following questions from abutters concerned about development and impacts to nearby roads, the owners of Mt. Agassiz said they have no current plans for development, and they intend to continue to allow public hiking access to the summit.
In December 2021, brothers Trevor and Thad Presby, under TTW LLC, bought the 130-acre Mt. Agassiz property — which features the popular 2,400-foot summit, the highest in the area — for $500,000.
Since the purchase, the two dilapidated buildings at the entrance at Route 142 have been removed.
Trevor Presby said the 130 acres is divided into five lots with five different deeds and the lot-line adjustment will now put the summit road all on one summit lot/tax map.
In the future, if there’s a need to access the other lots, roads would be built for those lots, but that doesn’t need to happen now, he said.
Abutters on Mt. Cleveland Road and the private Mountain View Lane and Presidential View Lane voiced concerns about access issues and impacts to those roads and about development at the summit that could, with the steep slope, possibly impact properties below.
Planners, though, said the subject at hand is the lot-line adjustment.
“All we’re talking about now is changing the lot lines,” said Linda Moore, vice-chair of the planning board. “It’s not what’s going to happen in the future.”
Presby offered to answer questions from abutters.
“We’re very excited to own the property,” he said. “There are no plans for any development or any change, except for cleaning up old debris and things over there … Our main goal is to get the road and other things on one property line.”
Presby said what he and his brother would like to do is build a small parking lot to allow hikers to park off the road and leave the property the way it is for right now.
Currently at the summit are dumpsters, and crews have spent the last two months cleaning the entire summit building, he said.
“All the debris is gone, the house is wide open, and people can walk in there and start using it,” said Presby. “We are not stopping any hikers from going up there and we want to give them parking at the bottom. That’s our goal.”
For more than 20 years, the property had been owned by Stan Harrison, who sold it to Blue Sky Towers III LLC, which has a cell tower on the peak and an easement to access it and which a day after that purchase sold it to the Presby brothers.
If that owner had continued to own it, it’s likely that all public access would have been shut down, said Presby.
“At this point, there’s five lots and we’re not changing that,” he said. “We’re just changing the lines and are not asking for a subdivision and not asking for housing.”
The property is named after 19th-century naturalist and biologist Louis Agassiz.
For much of the 20th century, it was run as a for-profit tourist attraction.
Decades ago, a commercial ski enterprise had been planned on the property, but it did not come to fruition.
