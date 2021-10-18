Mt. Eisenhower Hiker Helped After Hurting Leg

Twenty-one volunteers and six N.H. Fish & Game Conservation Officers took turns carrying an injured hiker on Sunday who was on Edmands Path after hiking to the summit of Mt. Eisenhower.
Joining the conservation officers in the rescue of Meghan Barker, 25, of Manchester, N.H., were search and rescue volunteers from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue and Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue along with personnel from Twin Mountain Fire Department.
Barker was carried two miles down the path to the trailhead and was taken by Twin Mountain Ambulance to Littleton Regional Healthcare for treatment of her injury.
Fish & Game officials said Barker suffered a lower leg injury when she slipped on wet leaves. It was about 2 p.m. Realizing she couldn’t put any weight on her injured leg, Barker called for help.
The first rescuers arrived at Barker’s location at 4:50 p.m. and provided medical assessment and treatment. It took rescuers a little over two hours to carry Barker to the ambulance aty the trailhead parking.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.