With ski season just around the corner, Littleton’s non-profit rope tow has installed a new 1,500-foot rope.
Mt. Eustis, the historic downtown ski hill, reopened for first-time and long-time boarders and skiers in December 2016 and operates on a “shoestring” budget to cover insurance and other expenses.
In January, their rope tow began to fray and eventually unraveled in the middle of the hill’s weekend operations, the Caledonian previously reported. While Craig Garland — a volunteer from Wolfeboro’s Abenaki Ski Area, also a rope tow — and his daughter Celia came up and repaired Eustis’ rope well enough to last the rest of the season, it still needed to be replaced.
On Thursday, Oct. 28, Garland and his daughter worked with members of the Mt. Eustis board of directors to install the brand-new rope. The rope itself cost around $5,000 and was purchased in late March through a grant from Mascoma Bank along with community donations.
“It takes a village — and what a village we have,” said Katelyn Krumperman, president of the Mt. Eustis Ski Hill board of directors, on Wednesday afternoon. “We’re grateful every day for the ongoing support of our community and look forward to providing another great winter of skiing and snowboarding this year.”
According to Garland, the process of installing the rope took about six hours: the old rope was cut and spliced with the new one, then pulled through the system with the help of board member Chris Sweeney’s truck. Once in place, the new rope is spliced back onto itself to create a strong, continuous loop.
The small ski hill with a big heart saw increased community support and usage last season, including several well-attended night-skiing events. Krumperman said to stay tuned for the hill’s opening day and plans, including information about Mt. Eustis’ ski loaner program which issues skis, boots and helmets to those aged 12 and under.
Last year, the hill was open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends as well as on some weekdays and evenings, with a day’s use just a $5 suggested donation.
While the ongoing pandemic had interrupted the hill’s usual fundraising activities, donations have continued, including funds from numerous local businesses. According to Krumperman, an “Mt. Eustis Brown Ale,” brewed by Rek-Lis Brewing Company in Bethlehem, will soon be on tap at the Littleton Freehouse as well as at Rek-Lis.
Krumperman said that Mt. Eustis is planning for a Winter Ball at the Opera House on Feb. 26, 2022, and will be the Littleton Food Co-op’s Partner of the Month in February.
Last week, the ski hill received a surprise donation from Littleton Main Street, Inc., Schilling and Chutters amounting to $1,250. They also will receive the proceeds from Littleton’s Gathering of the Jack-o’-Lanterns, held last Saturday despite inclement weather.
Mt. Eustis Ski Hill measures 1,100-feet long with a 200-foot vertical drop and relies on natural snow. It has a terrain park and glade skiing.
