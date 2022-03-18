More than half a decade after proposing a new hotel near the summit of Mt. Washington, the owner of the Cog Railway has returned with a revised plan.
Like the first proposal, though, the new one has drawn opponents, thousands of whom have signed an online petition to stop what would be called “Lizzie’s Station,” which would use 18 Cog Railway cars for dining and overnight lodging several hundred feet below the mountain summit from mid-May through mid-October.
Supporters of the plan say it would relieve congestion on the summit, where, during the warmer months when the Cog is open, multiple trainloads of people can disembark at one time.
Opponents argue that it could act to degrade all the more a fragile alpine zone with sensitive plant and animal species that is already experiencing the negative impacts of increasing visitor traffic and that the mountain is a special place that should be kept as natural as possible.
Cog owner Wayne Presby presented his plan during the March 4 meeting of the Mt. Washington Commission, which meets again next week, on March 25.
The plan comes after he first proposed in December 2016 the Skyline Lodge, a 35-room luxury hotel that would have been constructed along the railway tracks about 700 feet below the 6,288-foot summit.
After fierce opposition, that plan came to naught.
During the commission’s meeting earlier this month, Presby’s representative, Earl Duval, presented the details for Lizzie’s Station, which would be a new station farther up the mountain near the 6,000-foot mark near Lizzie’s Monument, a memorial to Lizzie Bourne, who died from exposure near the summit in 1855.
The station would be on Cog Railway property and outside of the 60-acre state-owned summit circle.
Nine of the train cars would be sleepers for overnight lodging, each with four rooms.
Some cars would be for restrooms and shelter, several would be for dining, and there would be a cafe car for the public.
All Cog passengers would ride from the base station to Lizzie’s Station, where they would disembark.
From there, they could hike to the summit on existing trails or take the free public shuttle train to the summit, said Duval, according to the meeting minutes.
The idea is to have a single rail car and engine on the summit at one time.
The Cog would maintain its existing footprint inside the summit circle and work with the office of the New Hampshire Attorney General to amend its right-of-way easement to clarify the Cog’s use of the ROW easement and not expand beyond the existing tracks.
While discussing the Lizzie’s Station proposal, Howie Wemyss, general manager for the Mt. Washington Auto Road, said it was a great solution to the concerns voiced about the original Skyline Lodge proposal.
State Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, who chairs the Mt. Washington Commission that is tasked with making recommendations to the state for Mt. Washington State Park, said he liked that the sleeper coaches were tucked in to better retain the viewscape and keep light impacts at a minimum.
New Hampshire Division of Parks and Recreation Director Phil Bryce said additional public facilities provided by the Cog would complement summit operations.
The next steps, Presby said to commission members, are to have discussions with the Coos County Planning Board for the project.
The build-out is expected to take five years.
By late Thursday afternoon, an online petition by a group called Protect the White Mountains on change.org, called “Stop the Cog Railway (again) from building luxury lodging on Mountain Washington,” had 9,636 signatures with a 10,000-signature goal.
On Thursday, Jefferson resident David Govatski, a retired U.S. forester who co-founded a group called Keep the Whites Wild to oppose the Skyline Lodge proposal, said Presby and Duval reached out to him with input for the Lizzie’s Station proposal.
“I was happy to do it and we spent two hours at the Cog just discussing it, as opposed to where we were a few years ago with the Skyline proposal,” he said. “Things derailed pretty quickly with that discussion there and was pretty much a knee-jerk reaction from a lot of people that were just totally opposed to building something in that particular spot on the mountain.”
Since then, Presby has been working to come up with an alternative plan to fulfill the vision of having better lodging on the mountain.
Govatski said he and many people would agree that the Lizzie’s Station proposal is in a better location than Skyline Lodge, but his group is still gathering information and it’s too early to take a position one way or the other.
“There’s certainly trade-offs,” he said. “The proposal includes some good things and some other things that we really need to look at.”
As a first step, Govatski is encouraging an updated master plan for Mt. Washington.
The current plan dates to 1971 and basically encompasses just the mountain cone, he said.
Ideally, a new plan would be comprehensive and include not just Mt. Washington State Park, but the entire mountain and such areas Cog’s base station, Mt. Washington Auto Road, the Appalachian Trail, the AMC huts at Lake of the Clouds, and all of the hiking trails that converge because they all have an impact, said Govatski.
A master plan should include which kinds of plants and vegetation grow on the mountain, which species of wildlife, birds and insects use the mountain (one already known is a rare butterfly), and should have an archaeologist document the history, said Govatski.
“You can’t be a planner and expect to call it a master plan when you’re only looking at a tiny piece of a mountain that’s all connected,” he said.
