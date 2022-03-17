For local members of the New England Antique Snowmobile Club, it’s not always about the destination, but about the ride, and how far they can venture into the world’s worst weather before they have to turn back.
On Sunday, two of them reenacted, as best the snow and what would turn into sheer ice would allow, the first snowmobile ascent of the 6,288-foot Mt. Washington, made on March 23, 1963 by Paul Doherty, a Gorham resident who was a conservation officer with New Hampshire Fish and Game.
Each year for the past two decades, club members, sometimes just a handful or as many as 10 (the safest maximum number) have made the ride.
In some years, like last year, they reach the summit, their first time in 2005.
In other years, they have to turn back, but love the experience just the same.
Because of the weekend snow that blew in, Sunday’s riders numbered just two, Roger Emerson and Bruce Charland Jr., both of Littleton.
Emerson is a veteran, having been on every ride since 2003.
Charland is a first-time ascender, whom Emerson said represents the new generation that can carry on the tradition.
On Wednesday, Emerson described Sunday’s conditions.
“We only made it up to about 3,500 feet and came right onto the glare ice,” he said. “The wind on top was like 88 mph and it was hitting us pretty good right there. We couldn’t go any farther on the ice, so we turned around and came back down.”
Sunday’s turnaround point, just before where the long-gone Halfway House used to sit, was the lowest made on the club’s annual attempts, said Emerson.
Each year, riders begin at the base of the Mt. Washington Auto Road.
Emerson was on his standard Mt. Wash ascent machine, a 1961 Polaris.
Charland rode a 1965 Polaris Super Pacer, a machine similar to one once owned by his family.
Both are rear-engine sleds.
Emerson knew that 2022 would be a year they’d have to turn back before reaching the summit after speaking with representatives of the Auto Road and learning that anything above the six-mile grade was glare ice.
“We thought we’d just get above treeline, but we never got to treeline because the storm lasted longer than what they thought,” he said.
At 3,500 feet, the air temperature hovered about 14 degrees, which was about 2 below with the wind chill and wind gusts of about 45 mph.
“The sun was trying to shine through, but there wasn’t a lot of visibility because of the snow that was blowing around,” said Emerson. “We really didn’t get the views that we usually get.”
After each ride, Emerson reaches out to the Polaris factory in the far northern reaches of Minnesota, in a small town called Roseau, to let them know how far they made it.
For the 50th anniversary, in 2013, two people from the Minnesota factory joined the Mt. Washington ascent, including the nephew of Polaris founder Edgar Heteen, a first-ascent pioneer along with Doherty.
“His nephew was a young guy and he asked how tall the mountain is,” Emerson said of the 2013 ride. “I said its 6,288 feet. He said, ‘That’s a piece of cake. I ride at 10,000 feet out West a lot.’ I said you don’t understand and let it go. We got up to the five-mile grade and got hit with some incredible winds and had to turn and come back. When we got back into treeline, this guy turned to me and said, ‘I had never seen anything like that.’”
There’s a reason why Mt. Washington and the surrounding peaks are called the home of the world’s worst weather, said Emerson.
How long it takes to reach the summit during the annual ascents is difficult to say, he said.
Snow conditions differ each year, such as on Sunday, when a groomer ran early that morning and the snow hadn’t yet set up yet. The snow was on the soft side and it put Emerson and Charland on a slower pace.
In a given year, riders probably average about 6 or 7 mph, although stopping many times along the way to chat and take photographs of the sweeping landscapes that never get old, said Emerson.
“We always try to take someone who hasn’t gone before and let them enjoy it,” he said. “We have a list of people waiting to go. What we don’t want is 20 people going at once because it’s hard to keep track of everybody. We have the usuals who go and have a few invite spots. There’s people from all over New England who have gone or want to go and there people from farther out and in the Midwest who have gone or want to.”
Emerson expressed the club’s gratitude toward a key partner.
“We always like to thank the Auto Road for giving us the opportunity to do this, “he said.
The goal, said Emerson, is to keep the ascents going each year and get more younger people involved.
“Bruce is a younger guy, and we are always looking for someone so when we get too old to tug these things around, somebody will take over the reins of it,” he said. “It’s a pretty special day for the old sleds.”
