Mud season has been so bad that even road crews have had to stay home.
That was the case, at least, in Barnet this weekend. The situation came to a head late last week when the Barnet crew determined their efforts to stem the spread of the muck and mire were doing more harm than good.
Barnet select board member Dylan Ford notified the community that the crew would temporarily hold off on road work in an online post on Friday.
“The Barnet Selectboard would like to thank you all for your patience while this good old-fashioned mud season makes its way across town. Imagine what it was like before 4-wheel drive?” wrote Ford. “Our road crew has been trying to stay ahead of the mud, but for now has decided that our huge trucks are only going to do more damage and our gravel is just getting buried. They will get out as soon as they can.”
“For now, bask in the bragging rights of having experienced the worst mud season in 20 years or so,” she continued. “We will fix the roads as soon as we can get out there without making it worse.”
On Tuesday Ford said road conditions in Barnet were like nothing she had ever seen before. In fact, she got sucked into a rut while trying to get to work Monday morning and her car was mired for hours.
“I have never been stuck in 21 years of living on that hill,” said Ford, who used to drive a compact before her current SUV.
Ford said part of the motivation in informing the community of the pause in road crew efforts was to let residents know the board and crew were not ignoring the problem but there was little that could be done and the last thing they wanted was for a town truck to get stuck. She also wanted to make sure people who were new to the community understood the situation.
“You don’t really imagine that things could get this bad and you just can’t fix it,” said Ford, noting when there’s a heavy snowstorm or ice, the road crews can plow, salt and sand, but the severity of this mud season was too much.
Ford said the crew was just dumping truckload after truckload of gravel and it was simply getting swallowed by the mud, wasting crew time and material costs.
Conditions improved enough Sunday night and Monday night that the crews were able to get back out and start logging long hours to try to get ahead of the situation. The cold nights were helping, said Ford.
“It’s bad, my truck was almost sucked into a muddy hell going over Stannard Mountain road yesterday!” said Fairbanks Museum meteorologist Chris Kurdek, who said he’s heard from people who say this season is the worst in at least the last few years if not 10.
Kurdek suggested it was the fact that January was the coldest month of the last 5 years which led to more ground frost combined with no pronounced mid-season thaw and a dense and icy snowpack that allowed the water to penetrate into the ground and make for the excessive mud conditions, although it’s tough to pinpoint all the variables.
Sometimes mud conditions can be localized, but people across the region have commented on this year’s season. The Eye on the Sky team, of which Kurdek is a member, posted online Tuesday morning a photo of a muddy backroad with the comment that “It’s been a VERY challenging one this year.”
The topic even bubbled up to the highest levels of state government when one of the first questions asked of Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday’s media briefing was how his road was. Scott’s response was that his road was, thankfully, pretty good.
Peacham’s Town Clerk Thomas Galinat said the road crew had been working overtime and hauling gravel nonstop trying to keep up with deteriorating road conditions.
Tuesday afternoon Littleton officials alerted residents that roads across town were in poor shape, advising people to stay in the middle of the road where crews were focusing their efforts to keep at least one travel lane functional. Littleton PD said the town highway department began work on the dirt roads last week and would continue all through this week.
Haverhill officials posted a similar message that they were working hard to catch up with the unprecedented freeze-thaw cycle combined with recent rains that had walloped their roads.
Back in Barnet, Ford took getting stuck in stride and said the episode reminded her of why she loves living in the NEK. She said numerous friends and neighbors came out to help, and was eventually freed by a friend with a Jeep and a winch.
“This was one of those frustrating but beautiful Vermont moments,” she said.
“I have a theory that Vermonters don’t like to talk about politics because you will need your neighbor to pull you out sometime,” joked Ford.
Ford was thankful that the Barnet crew was able to get back out the last couple of nights and were working hard to fix the roads well enough that everyone would have at least one way in and out. She said while getting stuck was an inconvenience for her, mud conditions can be far more serious if someone needs emergency services, or has no option but to use the back roads for their livelihood, like milk trucks, sugaring operations, and others.
