Muddy Paw Sled Dog Kennel Sues State For Land Access

Muddy Paw Sled Dog Kennel, which since 2007 has offered dog sledding adventures for families, has filed litigation against the New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, arguing that the department is no longer letting it cross the state-owned recreational rail trail to gain access to two of its parcels of land in Jefferson.
DNCR argues that the prior special use permit for crossing was temporary and not intended for commercial use and the public interest outweighs Muddy Paw’s request that asks the court to prohibit DNCR from blocking access to its land via the rail trail or gravel road crossing.
In 2013, Muddy Paw acquired five parcels of land in Jefferson, two of which related to the lawsuit filed on June 23 at Coos Superior Court and went to a court hearing on Thursday.
The first of the two parcels fronts Valley Road, but is intersected by the old railway bed, which now makes up a segment of the Presidential Recreational Rail Trail, which is owned and managed by the DNCR, according to the lawsuit.
The second parcel is landlocked and has no public or private roadway frontage and is not accessible without accessing other parcels or the south branch of the Israel River.
While it is possible to access the second parcel from a portion of the first that is south of the rail trail, the southern portion of the first parcel can only be accessed by crossing over the rail trail, said Megan Carrier and Cassandra Rodgers, attorneys for Muddy Paw Land Holding LLC.
An easement allowing access to the parcels via a right-of-way across the railroad bed does exist and was recorded in 1930 with DNCR’s predecessor, the Boston and Maine Railroad, and “the purpose of the existing easement — access — remains relevant today,” they said.
“In order to gain access to those areas of land, it remains necessary to cross the rail trail,” said the attorneys.
Absent an access easement across the rail trail, the two Muddy Paw parcels cannot be used without “disproportionate effort or expense,” they said.
Citing past rulings from the New Hampshire Supreme Court, Carrier and Rodgers said it would be reasonable and practical to relocate the easement to the intersection of the rail trail and the existing gravel road, with no burden on the DNCR.
They said that Muddy Paw had been able to access the parcels from 2013 to 2022 under a special use permit, which is why Muddy Paw, confident that permanent access would be established, felt comfortable buying the parcels in 2013.
But in 2021 or 2022, the attorneys said Muddy Paw was informed that the permit had expired.
According to the litigation, DNCR requested nearly 50,000 square feet of easement area in exchange for about 5,000 square feet of easement area Muddy Paw required to access the parcels, the disparity of which Muddy Paw was uncomfortable with and which prompted it to propose several alternatives, said Carrier and Rodgers.
On March 31, legal counsel for Muddy Paw received an email from the DNCR’s counsel stating that DNCR is no longer interested in trying to identify a crossing and no longer wants to continue conversations, they said.
In April, Muddy Paw received a letter stating DNCR intended to block the gravel road crossing.
“For various reasons, a decision by DNCR to block access to the parcels would have a devastating impact on Muddy Paw’s business operations,” said Carrier and Rodgers. “Muddy Paw requires access to the parcels for the purposes of turning dog teams around. There is no other safe location to turn dog teams around and, unwilling to put dogs at risk, Muddy Paw will likely be forced to cancel rides if it is unable to access the parcels from the rail trail with dog teams.”
The concern is present in the summer, when dog teams pull wheeled carts, as well as in the winter, when they pull sleds, they said.
Legal counsel for DNCR said Muddy Paw should expect to no longer have direct access of any kind from its land onto or over the trail system after June 30, said Carrier and Rodgers.
In its four-count complaint, Muddy Paw requests preliminary and permanent injunctive relief asking the court to prohibit DNCR from blocking access to the parcels via the rail trail or gravel road crossing requests declaratory judgment to allow relocation of the existing easement, and seeks attorney’s fees and costs.
In an objection to the requested injunction, Lawrence Gagnon, the New Hampshire Department of Justice attorney representing DNCR, argues that the request is moot because the crossing was already blocked following a 30-day notice and an additional 30-day extension to accommodate Muddy Paw.
“Plaintiff contends that they have no other means of accessing their property, while failing to acknowledge that they can access all parts of their property without the crossing via other public roadways and with the construction of a bridge on their own property,” said Gagnon. “Instead they argue only that the crossing would be more convenient for their commercial purposes. Further, the crossing was previously authorized pursuant to a temporary special use permit for plaintiff specifically excluding commercial use of the crossing … commercial use of the crossing [is] in direct violation of the trail’s purpose.”
It is also unclear if Muddy Paw is the true successor of the prior easement and Muddy Paw “was on notice that any crossing granted would be temporary unless an exchange could be arranged and approved by Governor and Council” … and “the parties had come to a tentative agreement that was later canceled by plaintiffs’ representatives,” he said.
Gagnon argues that Muddy Paw is unlikely to succeed on the merits of the litigation, DNCR land is public land not subject to takings by private parties, the plaintiff has failed to plead “easement by necessity” and cannot create or significantly expand an existing easement for convenience, and the balance of the public interest outweighs the injunctive relief requested.
He asks the court to deny Muddy Paw’s request.
According to the case summary viewed on Friday, the judge is taking the parties’ arguments from Thursday’s preliminary hearing under advisement, and no court decision has been rendered.
