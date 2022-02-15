A Connecticut man has been arrested in connection with the New Year’s Day shooting of two people in Orleans County and three others are now facing federal drug conspiracy charges.
Vermont State Police announced on Tuesday that Jan Michael Valverde, 27, of New Haven was arrested in Connecticut on multiple charges including attempted murder for allegedly shooting Derby Line residents Jason Willey, 38, and his mother, Valerie Lyon, 57, on School Road in the town of Holland.
Willey and Lyon were found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle at about 8:20 p.m. Willey was critically injured, but his condition has since improved.
According to the VSP investigation, the shooting appears to have been related to drug distribution and Willey was the intended target. Valverde had already been arrested on unrelated charges by police in Connecticut on Jan. 18. Vermont State Police detectives later identified him as the Holland shooting suspect.
As of Tuesday, Valverde remained in custody in Connecticut but faces extradition back to Vermont where he is expected to be charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.
Police are also looking for Orleans County resident Jessica Robishaw, 34, in connection with the shooting case. An arrest warrant has been issued for Robishaw who is suspected of being an accessory after the fact.
Anyone with information that may assist detectives with their investigation is encouraged to call the Derby State Police Barracks at 802-334-8881, or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
‘Danger’
The VSP investigation into the shooting also included a federal investigation into three Westfield residents.
According to a press release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Burlington and federal court documents, Rachael M. Goulet, 27, Johnny D. Crocker Jr., 25, and an unidentified individual using the street name “Danger” had conspired with one another and others to distribute controlled substances including cocaine, crack cocaine and fentanyl from their shared residence at 170 School Street in Westfield.
Goulet and Crocker, who were arrested on Tuesday, are accused in federal court documents of hosting “individuals from outside of Vermont at their residence” for purposes of obtaining and distributing illegal drugs.
“’Danger’ was one such individual who lived in their residence and distributed large amounts of drugs while collecting the proceeds from the distributions,” wrote Special Agent Tam Vieth of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF) in his report. “The defendants worked together to bring cocaine and fentanyl into Vermont and then process and distribute it in Orleans County for a profit or to support their own consumption.”
Shooting Connection
Investigators also say many of the defendants’ drug-distribution activities involved communications over social media or smartphone applications and that they knew shooting victim Jason Willey.
“During the period of the conspiracy, an individual with whom Goulet and Crocker were acquainted was shot and seriously wounded in Holland, Vermont,” wrote Agent Vieth. “The individual’s mother was present and was also wounded in the incident…Goulet admitted during an interview to being with the shooter and others in a vehicle at the time of the shooting on January 1, 2022, though Goulet denied knowing the identity of the shooter.”
Goulet, Crocker and “Danger” are all facing federal charges of conspiracy to distribute narcotics and face a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million dollar fine if convicted.
Multi-Agency Effort
The Vermont State Police worked closely on the shooting case with the ATF, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont and the office of Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett.
The ATF was assisted in their Westfield investigation by the Vermont Drug Task Force, detectives and troopers from the Vermont State Police, members of the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, officers with the Newport Police Department, agents and task force officers with Homeland Security Investigations, United States Border Patrol, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and aviators with the Air & Marine Operations component of United States Customs & Border Protection.
