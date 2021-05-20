Multi-Agency Investigation Leads To Lyndonville Arrest Of St. J Armed Robbery Suspect

Vermont State Police apprehended a wanted Connecticut man in downtown Lyndonville Wednesday night who was armed with a butcher knife, a dagger and a 9 mm handgun.
But police said Rafael Ortiz, 44, did not go quietly and at one point pulled the gun from his waistband while being pursued on foot by Vermont State Trooper Sgt. Matt Tarricone.
Ortiz, who is now facing state and federal charges, has also been linked in court documents to two suspected St. Johnsbury drug houses including one that was the scene of an unsolved homicide in July of 2019.
Ortiz made his initial appearance by Zoom in U.S. District Court in Burlington Thursday on a federal charge of felony unlawful transport of a firearm - felon in possession of a firearm. He told the court he has been working in construction since he was released from prison in the state of Connecticut last year.
“I’ve been workin’ under the table, your honor,” said Ortiz. “Construction. I do floors and roofs.”
Ortiz is also facing multiple pending state charges in Caledonia Superior Court including felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault and robbery with a weapon, eluding a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor charges of reckless operation of a motor vehicle and excessive speed.
“Thank you to our local, state and federal law enforcement for working collaboratively to apprehend Mr. Ortiz,” said Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski on Thursday. “It is this type of collaboration that allows us to best serve the community and get dangerous offenders out of the neighborhoods of Caledonia County.”
The Take Down
According to court documents, Ortiz was the subject of two arrest warrants in connection with an alleged armed robbery on Railroad Street and other crimes in St. Johnsbury this year.
On Wednesday, investigators with the Vermont Drug Task Force and state police spotted Ortiz walking with two other individuals near 377 Main Street in Lyndonville and followed him to Broad Street where Sgt. Tarricone pulled up behind them near the food truck just south of Cumberland Farms and activated his blue lights.
“Sergeant Tarricone exited his car and gave commands to ‘show their hands’ and ‘get on the ground,’” according to a task force affidavit filed in support of the federal charge. “Two individuals with Ortiz complied. Ortiz, however, fled and while running stated he ‘ain’t doing nothing.’”
Sgt. Tarricone repeated his command but Ortiz kept running, according to the report.
“Ortiz ran behind a nearby building and Sergeant Tarricone (and others) chased after Ortiz,” said police.
As Ortiz fled, police said he reached into his waistband and pulled out “a black gun” and threw it into the bushes. Officers continued to chase Ortiz and commanded him to stop running and get on the ground, but Ortiz refused.
“Ultimately, Sergeant Tarricone deployed his TASER on Ortiz, rendering Ortiz incapacitated,” said police. “Ortiz was taken into custody.”
Police said Ortiz was carrying a small meat cleaver, a sheathed dagger-style knife, approximately $1,500, a black iPhone and a backpack.
At 10:27 p.m. Sgt. Tarricone located the Sig Saur P320 9 millimeter handgun Ortiz had allegedly tossed into the bushes. The gun’s serial number had been “defaced,” said police.
SJPD Investigation
According to court documents, the arrest warrants for Ortiz stemmed from an investigation by the St. Johnsbury Police Department which first became aware of Ortiz in April following an incident that began in the driveway of 170 Pearl Street.
“I drove by the driveway and saw a black Ford Explorer SUV with no front license plate or inspection sticker backed into the driveway of that multi-family building with a few people standing by the passenger side of the car,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Robert Gerrish in his report.
When the SUV pulled out of the driveway a few minutes later Ofc. Gerrish activated his blue lights and attempted to stop the vehicle for the inspection sticker and front plate violations. But police said the SUV sped away at speeds of up to 80 m.p.h. in a 30 m.p.h zone.
Witnesses later identified the driver of the SUV as Ortiz and told police he is a drug dealer who goes by the street name of ‘Lex” and is known for pointing guns at people around town.
Railroad Street Robbery
On May 7, St. Johnsbury police received a report from Dylan Brink, 24, that he had been held up by Ortiz at gunpoint in the parking lot of Horizon’s Deli at 652 Railroad Street.
According to court documents, Ortiz was driving a black Hyundai hatchback with New Hampshire plates when he pulled into the parking lot and called Brink over to the car.
“Brink told me that ‘Lex’ had laid the gun on top of the door and told him to empty his pockets or ‘he would shoot up my trailer where my kids live,’” wrote Sgt. Lester Cleary in his report. “Brink then added that first ‘Lex’ had told him he would ‘gun me down if I didn’t empty my pockets.’”
Connecticut Connections
Investigators say 170 Pearl Street has long been suspected of being involved in illegal narcotics activity and other crimes.
On July 31, 2019, 37-year-old Neftaly Martinez, of Enfield, Connecticut was found shot to death in Apt. 2 of the building. Police said Martinez was not living at the residence and witnesses told authorities they heard several gunshots and then saw two vehicles quickly leave the area. No arrests have been made and the case remains unsolved.
Witnesses also told police that Ortiz had been staying at 619 Portland Street in St. Johnsbury until a “falling out” with one of the tenants over money owned to Ortiz which resulted in Ortiz “swinging a bat at a male resident,” according to court documents.
In February, St. Johnsbury Police and the Essex County Sheriff’s Department raided 619 Portland Street.
The raid resulted in multiple arrests and the seizure of illegal drugs, money and firearms.
Several of the arrested suspects were from Connecticut and police said they observed two vehicles from Connecticut frequenting the building while they had it under surveillance prior to the raid including a white BMW and a black Mercedes.
One of the suspects arrested during the raid was Paul L. Downer, 25, of Hartford, Conn.
Downer was charged with fentanyl trafficking, aggravated assault with a weapon and attempted 2nd-degree murder in connection with the shooting of Ryan C. Farnham, 29, in an apartment at 243 Lafayette Street in St. Johnsbury on Jan. 22. Farnham was shot in the leg but survived.
Police have said the shooting was drug-related.
Repeat Offender
A records check indicated that Ortiz has several felony convictions in the state of Connecticut dating back to 1995 including criminal possession of a gun in 2017 - for which he was sentenced to five years with two years to serve in jail and three years of probation.
Ortiz’s record also shows a 2002 assault conviction and a 1994 sale of controlled substance conviction - both in Connecticut and both of which resulted in jail time.
A further records check by police revealed that Ortiz’s criminal history in Connecticut includes over a dozen convictions including several for possession or sale of narcotics, numerous probation violations and several resisting arrest charges.
His Vermont criminal record includes a dismissed cocaine and weapons possession case in 2012. Ortiz lists his current address in Ascutney, Vermont.
Federal prosecutors have already asked the court to detain Ortiz pending trial but U.S. District Court Judge Kevin Doyle agreed to a defense request to postpone the detention hearing until Monday so the defense can prepare its response. Ortiz will remain in detention until then.
He is being held at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
If convicted of all his new state charges Ortiz faces a possible sentence of one to 27 years in prison and $11,300 in fines.
