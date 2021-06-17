Multi-State Emergency Response Made For Injured Hiker

Rescue crews from Maine and New Hampshire responded to the report of an injured hiker on the Moriah Brook Trail in Bean’s Purchase, N.H. on Wednesday.
N.H. Fish and Game Conservation Officer Matthew Holmes reported that about 10:30 a.m., Holly Gahm, 58, of Strafford, N.H. was hiking on the Moriah Brook Trail with her daughter. About 1.3 miles into the woods from the Wild River, Gahm slipped and fell, suffering a significant arm injury. Following the incident, the two hikers worked together to splint the affected limb. The limb was stabilized, but Gahm experienced increasing pain and other side effects of the fall.
Gahm activated a personal locator beacon and sent her daughter back to the Wild River Campground to seek assistance.
New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers were alerted to the incident about 11:15 a.m. At the time of the call, the only information available was that a personal locator beacon was giving off an “S.O.S” signal on the Moriah Brook Trail, and that the Wild River Campground Host had sent out a radio transmission to the US Forest Service indicating that he was dealing with a medical emergency and was in need of an ambulance.
Rescue personnel from Gorham (N.H.) Ambulance, Bethel (Maine) Ambulance, Gilead (Maine) Fire Department, Stonehearth Open Learning Opportunities (S.O.L.O-Madison, N.H.) and New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers all responded to a staging area set up near the Wild River Campground.
Shortly after entering the woods, rescuers were met by Gahm and her daughter, who were hiking out of the woods under their own power. The rescue party arrived safely at the Wild River Campground at approximately 1:45 p.m., where Gahm was evaluated by ambulance staff. Gahm was ultimately transported by Bethel Ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin (N.H.) for further evaluation and treatment of her injuries.
Noted Holmes, “Conservation Officers would like to note that Gahm was found to be an experienced hiker who was well prepared for her hike. The area she was hiking in had almost no cell phone coverage and very poor radio coverage, making communication extremely difficult. In the end, both victim and rescuers prepared for the worst, which ultimately created a best case scenario by the time the incident was done.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.