Multiple Arrests Follow NEK Car Crash

Multiple Northeast Kingdom people were charged with various crimes, including child cruelty following a two-vehicle crash in Holland on Saturday night.
A report from Vermont State Trooper Nathan Handy notes criminal charges for Jason Marcoux, 47, of Holland, Hady Crowe, 27, of Brighton, Nicholas Rhye, 22, of Brighton, Trevor Crowe, 33, of Holland, and Katherine Earley, 32, of Holland. State police say they are all connected to a crash that happened near 1051 Trucott Road in Holland just prior to 10 p.m.
When troopers arrived on the scene they found Marcoux was the operator of a 2007 Toyota Tacoma that was involved in a crash with another vehicle. None of the occupants of the second vehicle, a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse, were at the crash scene, Trooper Handy reported. Marcoux was taken into custody as state police believed he was intoxicated. He was cited for DUI and told to appear for arraignment on Oct. 18 in Orleans Superior Court.
Police determined that Hady Crowe was the driver of the Traverse and that she, Rhye and three children had left the scene and gone to a nearby residence. Two dogs were left in the vehicle.
Troopers went to the residence and confirmed Hady Crowe and Rhye were inside, but, according to Trooper Handy’s report, they refused to exit to speak with the troopers. Two other occupants in the residence, Trevor Crowe and Earley, impeded the efforts of law enforcement trying to connect with Hady Crowe and Rhye, the police report states.
A search warrant was issued, granting troopers access into the residence, where Hady Crowe and Rhye were found. They were trying to hide, Trooper Handy reported.
Hady Crowe was found to be impaired and was taken into custody. Rhye was also arrested on a charge of child cruelty. State police also determined there was an arrest warrant for Rhye for a previous crime.
Hady Crowe was released with a citation to appear in the Orleans County Court on Oct. 18. She is facing charges of DUI, leaving the scene of an accident and cruelty to a child. Rhye was taken to Northern State Correctional Facility on his arrest warrant.
On Sunday, troopers went back to the residence to cite Trevor Crowe and Earley for obstruction of justice and impeding public officers. They are scheduled to be arraigned in Orleans Superior Court on Dec. 6.
The only injury reported in the crash was suffered by Marcoux, and it was minor, reported Trooper Handy.
Troopers Richard Berlandy and Clay Knight assisted Trooper Handy.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.