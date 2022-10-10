Multiple Arrests Follow NEK Car Crash

From left are Hady Crowe, Trevor Crowe, Nicholas Rhye and Jason Marcoux. (Contributed Photos)

Multiple Northeast Kingdom people were charged with various crimes, including child cruelty following a two-vehicle crash in Holland on Saturday night.

A report from Vermont State Trooper Nathan Handy notes criminal charges for Jason Marcoux, 47, of Holland, Hady Crowe, 27, of Brighton, Nicholas Rhye, 22, of Brighton, Trevor Crowe, 33, of Holland, and Katherine Earley, 32, of Holland. State police say they are all connected to a crash that happened near 1051 Trucott Road in Holland just prior to 10 p.m.

