Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the people responsible for cutting multiple catalytic converters from vehicle at the Quality Mitsubishi dealership on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury.
If anybody has any information, contact the Vermont State Police at the St. Johnsbury barracks by calling 802-748-3111.
This incident is the latest case of stolen catalytic converters in the area. St. Johnsbury Police reported Twin State Ford, also on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury, was recently hit. It was the second time in recent months the Ford dealership was victimized by the crime.
There was even a brazen daytime theft of a catalytic converter from a pickup truck in the downtown parking lot next to Star Theater in St. Johnsbury in late July. The list goes on.
Despite the prevalence of the crimes, few arrests are made because of how quickly they can be stolen and the variety of places where they can be sold for quick cash. Catalytic converters contain rare metals that can be recycled.
