Multiple Charges For Local Man Following Crash He Didn’t Cause

State police reported a Lunenburg man committed crimes after he was involved in a car crash that he didn’t cause on Monday evening.
Tucker Jacobs, 25, was arrested near the crash scene on Route 5 in Derby after reportedly trying to get away on foot twice. Charges against him include leaving the crash scene, resisting arrest, second offense drunk driving and five counts of violating court orders from a different ongoing criminal case.
Trooper Nathan Handy reported that Jacobs was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala north on Route 5 when a 2015 Nissan Sentra driven by Kathy Wilson, 23, of Brownington, “failed to yield the right of way and entered onto the roadway from a private driveway causing both vehicles to collide and crash.”
Both vehicles were totaled and both drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the trooper.
When state police arrived at the crash scene, Jacobs was not there. Assisted by Newport Police and K-9 Ozzy, Jacobs was tracked and found. He tried to get away a second time, Trooper Handy said, but was quickly recaptured and resisted arrest.
Once Jacobs was in custody, police noted signs of impairment. While processing Jacobs he was medically evaluated by Newport Ambulance and was later transported to North Country Hospital for treatment of injuries. He then was taken to Northern State Correctional Facility where he was lodged for lack of $5,000 bail.
Wilson, who Trooper Handy noted was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was taken to North Country Hospital for treatment of injuries. The trooper did not note whether Wilson was or would be ticketed for failing to yield right of way while driving onto Route 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.