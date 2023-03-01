A tractor-trailer unit hauling for Price Chopper is jackknifed in the snow off Interstate 91 in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday night, Feb. 28, 2023. Driving the unit was Sasenarine Rambharose, 49, of Schenectady, N.Y. There was no damage to the unit and the driver was not hurt. B&B Towing, of Lyndonville, pulled the unit back onto the roadway. (Photo by Dana Gray)
