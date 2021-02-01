Multiple departments responded to smoke conditions at Littleton High School on Monday afternoon. First-arriving crews from Littleton Fire arrived at around 4 p.m. to find a smoke odor in the Hugh Gallen Career and Technical Center, with maintenance staff reporting smoke on the upper floors. The incident was upgraded to a first-alarm call, and Bethlehem and Lisbon Fire were summoned to assist. The investigation centered on the CTC elevator shaft. Fire crews were attempting to clear sprinkler water from the well at the bottom of the elevator shaft, to determine if a fire took place there. From left: Littleton Fire Chief Mike McQuillen, Lt. Tom Hartwell and Bethlehem Chief Jack Anderson. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

