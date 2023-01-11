Four departments responded to a report of smoke at Chang Thai, 77 Main St., Littleton, N.H. on Wednesday afternoon. Crews from Littleton, Bethlehem, Lisbon, Sugar Hill and Whitefield were summoned at 4 p.m., with restaurant employees reporting fire alarm activation and visible fire from an electrical outlet. Upon arrival, firefighters did not find fire or smoke, but detected a strong electrical odor. Eventually, they determined the same fire alarm that had sounded was the cause. It had partially melted and was removed from a drop ceiling. Main Street was reduced to a single lane of travel during the hour-long incident. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

