ST. JOHNSBURY — Two vehicles collided near the crest of a hill on Crepeault Hill Road in St. Johnsbury on Monday, causing multiple injuries to occupants in both vehicles.
Three of those hurt were taken by CALEX to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. The significance of their injuries was not known by press time.
Trooper Tyler Davidson responded to the crash that involved a Ford Focus and a Kia Sorento. The vehicles crashed head-on with significant damage to both. The front airbags in both vehicles were inflated on impact. No one was trapped in the vehicles and St. Johnsbury firefighters on scene said there were no hazardous liquids draining from either car. “Just some coolant,” said Firefighter Andrew Ruggles.
The driver of the Sorento, Dee McLure, 69, was one of the people taken to the hospital. Her passenger, Donald Cote, 74, did not suffer a significant injury. There were five occupants in the Ford Focus. Two of them went to the hospital. Trooper Tyler Davidson said they were juveniles. The driver of the Focus, who presented two identifications to the trooper - Yemoja Cole, with an Alaska driver’s license, and Samuel Saltars, with a Vermont license - was complaining about leg pain but was not taken to the hospital.
Donald Cote’s son who lives nearby said the area where the crash happened is especially dangerous because the dip in the road causes a blind spot for vehicles coming to the crest of the hill from the other direction.
Where the cars collided indicates the Ford Focus was slightly left of the correct travel lane. Trooper Davidson said the crash is under investigation.
