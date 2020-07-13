The throat tumor that led to the jailhouse death of human trafficking suspect Kenneth Johnson last year went undiscovered by medical staff both inside and outside Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
Johnson, 60, of New York, was an African American inmate who died behind bars in December of 2019 from what DOC officials say was an un-diagnosed tumor in his airway.
“It’s not just us internally,” said Vermont Department of Corrections (DOC) Interim Commissioner Jim Baker on Monday. “Mr. Johnson had been transported out for check up - for at least one check-up - where that tumor was not diagnosed - within a short period of time of him passing away.”
Johnson’s death, which occurred before Baker was appointed as interim commissioner in January, has now prompted a series of DOC reforms announced by Baker on Monday.
Baker said there are “several” ongoing investigations from various entities into the Johnson’s death including one by the St. Johnsbury law firm of Downs, Rachlin & Martin which has been retained by the Agency of Human Services to “look at the over arching picture” of what led to Johnson’s death.
“I have not read all the reports yet but I’ve been briefed,” said Baker. “And I’ve been briefed enough to know that no one should die in our custody the way that Mr. Johnson passed away.”
Baker said Johnson suffered from “several” pre-existing health conditions but died because of a failure of the system.
“Mr. Johnson repeatedly told staff that he could not breath,” said Baker. “I don’t know why the reaction was not different…Our system failed. Not only our internal system, but our external system. And we should have a higher level of expectation when it comes to honoring our obligations - statutorily and morally - in providing the best we can for the individuals that we’re responsible for.“
Baker said no disciplinary action has been taken yet against anyone related to Johnson’s death because the investigations are still ongoing. Baker also said there are currently no pending legal claims against the state related to Johnson’s death.
DOC Changes
On Monday, Baker announced three new initiatives designed to change and improve the culture and performance of the DOC.
More resources are now being devoted to “peer support” and “clinical support” for DOC employees.
The DOC has also, as of July 1, changed contract health care providers from Centurion Health Care to VitalCore Health Strategies.
“There should be a standard of care provided inside correctional facilities and institutions that parallels standards of care that are in communities,” said Baker.
Officials say the DOC health care system costs about $20 million dollars a year to operate.
Baker also announced the establishment of the new DOC “Office of Professional Standards” - which will replace the “Office of Professional Development And Training.”
“These changes we’re making are critical to the evolution of Vermont Department of Corrections,” said Baker. “They’re aimed at improving our culture, the experiences and the outcomes of inmates, folks that we supervise in the field (and) the experiences of the staff that work for us and the folks who are victimized by crime.”
Baker said the new office will take a comprehensive approach toward improving the DOC now and well into the future.
“We need to do better,” said Baker on Monday. “I’m not saying that our staff is not professional - what I’m saying is every day we should wake up and ask ourselves this question: Are we as good as we think we are? We should never accept that and think we are that good. We should always be looking to improve and develop systems and processes that do better.”
Two months before he died, Johnson was taken from the Caledonia County Courthouse on a stretcher by EMS workers after complaining of chest pains.
At the time, Johnson was being held without bail pending charges of human trafficking and sexual assault on a minor.
After a hearing at the courthouse in St. Johnsbury, Johnson was returned to a holding cell on a lower floor of the building where he complained of chest pains.
Crews from the St. Johnsbury Fire Department and CALEX Ambulance responded and transported Johnson to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
Johnson and another New York man, Harry S. “Eyez” Williams, 43, were accused in September 2017 of human trafficking by picking up a 15-year-old school girl in Lyndonville and repeatedly paying her to have sex. Both pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The charges remain pending against Williams who entered into a plea agreement to settle the case but then tried to withdraw his guilty plea prior to sentencing.
In June, a judge denied Williams’ request to withdraw his plea and ordered the case be scheduled for sentencing.
