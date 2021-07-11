Multiple people suffered minor injuries in an Interstate 91 crash in Sheffield Saturday night involving two vehicles and a moose.
Vermont State Trooper David Garces reported that about 9:15 p.m. emergency crews responded to the southbound lane of I91 in Sheffield for the crash. The trooper determined that a Toyota Camry driven by Christine Owre, 82, struck the moose head on. Following impact the moose then landed on a 2011 Toyota Tundra driven by Stacey Sorrell, 60.
After hitting the moose, the Camry struck a guardrail. The Tundra crossed over the guardrail and rolled down a 40-foot embankment.
There were two passengers in the car Owre was driving, James Owre 85, and Mary Kelly, 83. Trooper Garces did not have towns of residence for them other than reporting they lived in Vermont and North Carolina. Inside the Tundra was a passenger, Sachiko Sorrell, 70. The Sorrells are from Panama City, Florida.
The trooper noted seat belt use in both vehicles. All occupants in the vehicles were taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital for minor injuries, Trooper Garces stated. A small dog named Pebbles that was in the Tundra was not harmed in the crash.
The bull moose died on impact. It was about 800 pounds, according to the trooper.
The Tundra was totalled, and Trooper Garces described the damage to the Camry as major to the front end.
He said the crash is still under investigation.
