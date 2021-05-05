A handful of local North Country residents were among 10 people arrested in a multi-agency drug trafficking investigation.
The United States Drug Enforcement Administration, New Hampshire State Police and the Attorney General’s Drug Task Force collaborated in the investigation that spanned the counties of Coos, Carroll, Belknap, Merrimack and Rockingham and resulted in the seizure of approximately six pounds of fentanyl and 11 firearms.
Five out of the 10 people arrested on May 3 and 4 reside locally.
Russell Adjutant, age 30, of North Stratford, was arrested on charges of sale of fentanyl, conspiracy to sell fentanyl, and nine charges of felon in possession of a firearm. He was ordered held on preventative detention and was arraigned Wednesday in Coos Superior Court.
Adam Bedard, age 41, of North Stratford, was arrested on charges of conspiracy to possess fentanyl and conspiracy to sell fentanyl. He was released on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned on a date to be determined in Rockingham Superior Court.
Amber Flagg, age 32, of North Stratford, was arrested on charges of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell and conspiracy to sell fentanyl. She was held on $1,000 cash bail and was arraigned on Wednesday in Coos County Court.
Amy Savard, age 43, of Stewartstown, New Hampshire, was arrested on charges of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell and conspiracy to sell fentanyl. She was released on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned on a date to be determined in Rockingham Superior Court.
Michael Savard, age 35, of Stewartstown, was arrested on charges of conspiracy to possess fentanyl and conspiracy to sell fentanyl. He was released on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned on a date to be determined in Rockingham Superior Court.
