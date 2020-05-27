Multiple Outdoor Dining Projects Proposed For Railroad Street

The spirit of St. Johnsbury businessman Jamie Murphy’s recent proposal to build an outdoor dining deck in front of his Railroad Street restaurant appears to have spread throughout the downtown with St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead leading the way.
“It’s something that I think we’ve got to take pretty seriously and it’s the only way a lot of our businesses are going to be able to survive right now,” said Whitehead at Monday’s regular meeting of the St. Johnsbury Select Board.
Two weeks ago, Murphy proposed the idea of converting two angled parking spaces in front of the Kingdom Taproom & Table at 397 Railroad Street into a so-called “Parklet” to accommodate outdoor dining.
Whitehead said he has since received interest from other downtown businesses who want to set-up their own outdoor dining areas and that he and other town officials have been reaching out to the businesses community about how the town can help.
The result, so far, has been three new ideas to create new outdoor seating spaces on Railroad Street including one that removes the need for the construction of the Parklet in front of the Kingdom Taproom.
Whitehead and St. Johnsbury Public Works Director Steven Beauregard have now devised a plan to build a temporary pedestrian walkway in front of the restaurant using pieces of granite curbing that would create room for an outside dining area on the sidewalk.
“We’d create a pedestrian corridor through there that’s ADA (Americans With Disabilities) compliant and allows pedestrians to work their way around but also opens up this entire sidewalk space for potential outdoor seating,” said Whitehead.
The design also allows for the two angled parking spaces in front of the restaurant to remain after they have been converted into two parallel spaces.
“We can run a temporary sidewalk adjacent to the curb on the street side and still maintain the two parallel spaces,” said Whitehead.
Murphy, who was also participating in the Monday meeting, said he supported the idea.
“The state is really promoting and pushing outdoor space and for us to open it’s crucial,” said Murphy. “I do not know when we can get back inside. And even when we can go inside, are people comfortable with that? For us to open we need as many outside tables as we can get.”
Whitehead said a plan is also in the works to expand outdoor seating at Central Cafe at 418 Railroad Street by authorizing the cafe to make use of a section of brick pavers along the sidewalk to set-up tables for outdoor dining while maintaining pedestrian access. The town may also move two nearby parking spaces further north on Railroad Street to create more space for the Central Cafe plan.
Whitehead also told the board that two other Railroad Street businesses are already working together to create another outdoor seating space.
The Kitchen Counter Cafe at 378 Railroad St is in talks with its neighbor - The Boxcar & Caboose Bookshop and Cafe - about putting outdoor dining tables on the bookstore’s front porch.
“It’s a good example of our businesses collaborating with each other - coming up with a creative solution that allows for that exterior seating while preserving the parking spaces in the front,” said Whitehead.
Whitehead said no Railroad Street parking spaces will be lost under the current plans.
“Right now, the way it’s laid out, we’re gonna maintain all our parking spaces,” said Whitehead. “We’re not gonna lose any.”
