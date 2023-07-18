The Town of Lunenburg and the Village of Gilman have begun a 10-month process to collect residents’ feedback and develop a proposed Municipal Plan for residents to adopt.

In May 2023, the Select Board announced the formation of a Municipal Planning Commission to steer the process of creating a Municipal Plan that will drive the community’s top priorities and develop concrete action steps that local leaders can achieve. Committee members are: Tina Breault, Chair; Brad Eaton, Vice Chair; Cathy Scott, Secretary, James Ambruscato, and Gary Briggs, Select Board representative.

