The Town of Lunenburg and the Village of Gilman have begun a 10-month process to collect residents’ feedback and develop a proposed Municipal Plan for residents to adopt.
In May 2023, the Select Board announced the formation of a Municipal Planning Commission to steer the process of creating a Municipal Plan that will drive the community’s top priorities and develop concrete action steps that local leaders can achieve. Committee members are: Tina Breault, Chair; Brad Eaton, Vice Chair; Cathy Scott, Secretary, James Ambruscato, and Gary Briggs, Select Board representative.
Lunenburg partnered with Northeastern Vermont Development Association, and Nicole Gratton, a Municipal & Regional Planner for NVDA, will guide the process.
“Lunenburg is one of 12% of communities in Vermont that lacks a Municipal Plan,” noted Briggs. “Without a Municipal Plan, we lack a clear resident-driven guide for our future as well as the inability to apply for the vast majority of State and Federal Municipal grants. This is one of the most important tasks we’ll complete in 2023/2024.”
The timeline for developing the Municipal Plan began in May with the formation of the Planning Commission. The Planning Commission meets every two weeks on the 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month. Second Thursday meetings are held at the Gilman Senior Center. Fourth Thursday meetings are held in the Community Room in the Town Office in Lunenburg. All are welcome to attend in person or via Zoom.
Earlier this month, a brochure about the process and three vision survey cards were distributed at the Town Clerk’s Office, Alden Balch Memorial Library, Lunenburg Variety Deli and the Gilman Senior Center. Residents are asked a single question on each card (such as “What do you love about Lunenburg/Gilman”), asked to jot down their response on the reverse of the card and drop it into the collection box found at each location. “These vision cards will provide valuable feedback to help guide the next steps in developing the Municipal Plan,” stated Chair Breault. “We’re asking residents to take a moment to complete all three cards before the deadline of August 15th.”
Residents may also email their responses to lunenburgtownplan@gmail.com. The educational brochure also includes a QR code that, when scanned, provides an online option for submitting answers.
“The vision cards will help us develop themes and audiences for in-person meetings in September and October, where more detailed resident feedback can be obtained. It’s important for residents to understand that this is their plan; the information they provide will establish the key elements of the Municipal Plan,” notes Breault.
Municipal Plans are governed by Vermont Statute 24 V.S.A. # 4382 and must include 12 key components, including a statement of objectives, policies, and programs of the municipality to guide future growth; a land use plan consisting of maps and statement of present and prospective land uses; an energy plan, a statement of policies regarding the preservation of rare and irreplaceable natural resources; and an economic development plan. Select Board member Briggs notes, “Residents often have reservations when they hear ‘Municipal Plan’ and ‘prospective land uses’ because they assume that to mean zoning. It’s very important for our residents to understand that Municipal Plans do not require any type of zoning element and, in fact, no zoning guidelines will be included in the Lunenburg/Gilman Plan.”
The Planning Committee’s goal is to have a completed plan in February 2024 so that it can be shared with residents at the March 2024 Town Meeting. “We want this process to be fun, engaging, educational and in the end, a document that all residents can be proud of,” stated Breault. All Municipal Plans provide an 8-year guide and a 20-year vision for the future. Plans are generally updated every eight years.
For more information about the Municipal Plan Committee, contact them at lunenburgtownplan@gmail.com. For more information about the Lunenburg/Gilman Select Board, contact them at lunenburgselectboard@gmail.com. For information about Municipal Plans in general and more about the planning process, visit https://accd.vermont.gov/community-development/town-future/municipal-planning-manual
