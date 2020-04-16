The Westmore road crew has been sidelined with pay but ready to handle emergencies in reaction Vermont Gov. Phil Scott’s latest stay-at-home order.
And Newport City has also reduced its workforce to a skeleton staff, sending the rest home.
Towns across the region are reacting to the governor’s most recent emergency order about the COVID-19 pandemic on April 10.
“Road crews shall only do repairs to roadway infrastructure necessary to ensure the imminent safety of motorists. Repairs such as big potholes, or failing culverts, necessary grading of dirt roads to keep them passable, and similar maintenance activities are allowed under the executive order,” according to the order posted on the Vermont government COVID-19 website.
“However, other normal springtime maintenance, street sweeping, litter pick, ditching, etc. are not allowed under the executive order. All town highway crews must maintain proper social distancing measures and follow Vermont Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control guidance on COVID-19 at all times.
“All other local town highway operations must wait until the State of Emergency has been lifted.”
Doug Morton, transportation specialist with Northeastern Vermont Development Association, help circulate the governor’s order to municipalities across the Northeast Kingdom, alerting selectmen and officials about the latest development.
“Most towns I have heard from on this are keeping their crews on at full pay but on as needed schedule,” Morton stated late Thursday.
The Westmore Select Board called an emergency meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday and voted unanimously to furlough their four road crew members with pay effective immediately.
The selectmen said the crew members would then be able to respond to any emergencies that arise on town roads. The road crew supervisor or whoever is in charge daily could check roadways and infrastructure to make sure all was functioning properly.
Selectwoman Miriam Simonds asked if the town’s budget would allow the selectmen to pay their employees and cover their benefits while on furlough.
Town Clerk and Treasurer Melissa Zebrowski assured the board that their pay and benefits is in the budget.
The selectmen also raised concerns about the alternative of laying off employees without pay, who might have trouble getting unemployment due to problems others are experiencing with the state right now.
And they were concerned about the paperwork that having someone on unemployment and then called in to work would have on the town office.
All non-essential town highway department operations are on hold until the state of emergency has been lifted, selectmen said.
The Westmore furlough of road crew members will stay in effect until the governor lifts this part of his evolving emergency order, selectmen stated.
In Newport City, City Manager Laura Dolgin announced late Thursday afternoon that the city has furloughed some employees.
She said local residents will notice a temporary reduction in city services effective Thursday.
“The city is committed to ensuring we follow best practices for our employees as well as the community we serve. To this end, the community will notice a temporary reduction in city services from our Public Works Department, Recreation Department, City Landscaper, Zoning, City Clerk/Treasurer, and City Manager’s offices,” Dolgin stated.
“Please be assured that our essential services, which includes our Police Department, our Fire Department, and our Wastewater Treatment Facility, are fully functional.
“While we will continue a skeleton staff to take care of emergencies and protect our assets from damage or failure, the stay home/stay safe practices limit our ability to continue our normal operations. I’m sorry to say this includes the spring clean up that normally takes place on our city streets, and at our parks and ball fields,” Dolgin added.
“Like many other businesses and organizations in the city and out of respect to our taxpayers, we have had to implement furloughs due to the slow down of work,” Dolgin stated.
The municipal building on Main Street is closed, except for access to the police department. However other offices are accessible by phone and email:
- city clerk and treasurer’s office: Monday – Thursday: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and closed on Fridays.
- zoning: Monday, Tuesday and Friday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Dolgin urged everyone to contact the city in an emergency, saying officials will monitor messages and emails.
Payments, by mail or by night deposit, by dropping it off at the Police Department drop off window.
