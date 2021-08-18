Ava Barrett, 10, of Waterford, paints the tail of a cat image she helped create on a Catamount Arts concrete retaining wall during the arts organization’s Mural Camp on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Local artist Tara Goreau taught participants during the week-long camp. At right is Autumn Chamberlain, who assisted with the painting and has been helping out Catamount Arts as a summer intern.

