LANCASTER, NH — A group of community members in collaboration with the owners of the Lancaster Motel, the Town of Lancaster, the Lancaster Historical Society, and Lancaster’s business community, are collaborating on a large public mural celebrating the town’s “Past, Present & Future.”
The mural will be located on the south wall of the Lancaster Motel facing the municipal parking lot and the Northern Gateway Regional Chamber of Commerce. The group has completed the necessary fundraising and is eager to get the project underway, says group member, Ruby Berryman.
The planning committee is hosting community events this month encouraging town residents to participate in the design of the mural by sharing photographs and personal stories for inclusion. The mural is slated to be completed in July 2022, coinciding with Lancaster’s annual Fourth of July celebration.
The Mural Project’s Planning Committee’s first community planning session is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 21 from 6-7 p.m. at the Lancaster Motel. “We invite members of the Greater Lancaster community to come share their ideas, suggestions, photographs and stories for the mural,” Berryman said. “If you have pictures, postcards depicting Lancaster’s history and a ‘good story to tell,’ please bring them on Oct. 21.”
For additional info contact Berryman at (603) 788-4921 or ruby@thelancastermotel.com.
