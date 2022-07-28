Murder Conspirator Granted Work Release
Nicholas Skidmore raises his hand while being sworn in for a plea hearing at Grafton County Superior Court on Thursday, May 18, 2017. Skidmore plreaded guilty to felony counts of conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to intimidate an informant. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

Five years after pleading guilty to conspiring to murder a police informant and one year before his minimum sentence is reached, the driver who took the triggerman and a third co-conspirator to the place of the execution-style killing has been granted work release.

According to his case summary reviewed on Thursday, Nicholas Skidmore, 27, of Littleton, filed a motion for work release on May 11.

