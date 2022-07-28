Murder Conspirator Granted Work Release

Five years after pleading guilty to conspiring to murder a police informant and one year before his minimum sentence is reached, the driver who took the triggerman and a third co-conspirator to the place of the execution-style killing has been granted work release.
According to his case summary reviewed on Thursday, Nicholas Skidmore, 27, of Littleton, filed a motion for work release on May 11.
On May 25, the court granted an order, stating that there was no objection.
According to the New Hampshire Inmate Locator, Skidmore, who was given a total sentence of 13 to 30 years with five years deferred off his minimum sentence, is no longer an incarcerated inmate and is now out on community corrections.
According to New Hampshire Department of Corrections representatives on Thursday, Skidmore is currently being housed in one of the DOC’s transitional housing units.
While pleading guilty in May 2017, he was not formally sentenced until Feb. 28, 2019.
NHDOC records show his work release comes two years before his minimum sentence of June 4, 2024, is reached.
Prior to his formal sentencing in 2019, he had been held in county jail in pre-trial confinement since late May 2016.
On Thursday, Skidmore’s 10-page motion for work release was not publicly accessible at Grafton Superior Court, and details about Skidmore’s work release conditions, as well as his current town of residence and employer and if the family of the murder victim Robert Pierog was made aware of the work release, were not available.
The Caledonian-Record filed a right-to-know request with the New Hampshire Judicial Branch seeking a full copy of the May 11 motion as well as any copy of a court order and any subsequent filing in the case.
In May 2017, Skidmore pleaded guilty to a felony count of conspiracy to first-degree murder, which carries the 13- to 30-year sentence and requires a payment of $3,780 in restitution paid to the New Hampshire Victim’s Compensation Fund.
Skidmore also pleaded guilty to a Class B felony count of conspiracy to commit witness tampering-retaliation (to intimidate an informant) that carries a 3 1/2- to 7-year prison sentence, all of which was suspended on the condition of 10 years of good behavior.
Additional charges of accomplice to murder were dismissed by state prosecutors.
Skidmore was formally sentenced in February 2019.
During his May 2017 hearing to announce his intent to plead guilty, lead prosecutor Geoffrey Ward, senior assistant New Hampshire attorney general, said Pierog’s family, who did not make a statement in court, told him they were “disappointed with the length of the term of incarceration … for obvious reasons based on his involvement in this homicide.”
Skidmore conspired with Damion Yeargle, 27, of Littleton, and Quade Kadle, 24, of Jefferson, to kill Pierog, 22, outside Pierog’s apartment on West Main Street in Littleton on the night of May 27, 2016.
Prosecutors said Skidmore drove the duo to Walmart, where they all bought bandanas for disguises and latex gloves, and then to the apartment building, where Kadle went up the stairs to get Pierog, on the pretext of Skidmore needing a place to stay for the night, and then brought Pierog to the ground level, where Yeargle was waiting in the shadows with a .22-caliber rifle and shot him multiple times.
Pierog died on the scene.
Skidmore, Yeargle, and Kadle then fled across the river and discarded the evidence and rifle along Route 2 in Vermont, said authorities.
Items that had their DNA on them were recovered by police.
In addition to Pierog being an informant for Bethlehem police, prosecutors said an additional motive the trio had for murdering him was a drug deal gone bad.
They were already suspects the next morning, and while initially denying they were responsible for Pierog’s murder, Skidmore confessed, and was the first to do so, said prosecutors.
His cooperation led to five years off his minimum 13-year sentence.
During Skidmore’s February 2019 sentencing, Robin Lubguban, mother-in-law of Pierog and mother of Sylvia Pierog, his widow, said she is grateful that Skidmore cooperated with police, but did nothing to stop the murder of Pierog, who had a 4-year-old daughter.
“Nicholas Skidmore was the driver,” she said. “He knew what Damion Yeargle and Quade Kadle were up to. Did he do anything when Yeargle and Kadle went into Walmart to buy bandanas? No. Did he call Robby to warn him? No. Did he call the police? No. Did he do anything to stop the murder of Robert Pierog? No.”
Skidmore did not apologize during his sentencing.
Yeargle is serving a sentence of 36 to 72 years in state prison.
After pleading guilty in 2018 to charges of second-degree murder-knowing and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, Yeargle has filed multiple motions asking the court to set aside his plea so he can have a jury trial, on the claim that he was under prescription drugs when entering his pleas, did not make his pleas knowingly, and has mental health issues that were not taken into account.
As of Thursday, the judge has not issued a decision in Yeargle’s case.
Kadle is serving a sentence of 13 to 30 years.
Since pleading guilty in January 2019 to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit witness tampering-retaliation, no motions have been filed in the Kadle case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.