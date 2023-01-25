Murder Conspirator Seeks To Suspend Remaining Sentence; Prosecutors Object
Nicholas Skidmore raises his hand while being sworn in for a plea hearing at Grafton County Superior Court on Thursday, May 18, 2017. Skidmore plreaded guilty to felony counts of conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to intimidate an informant. (File photo by Paul Hayes)

Acting as his own attorney, a Littleton man who pleaded guilty to conspiring to kill a police informant in 2016 is asking the court to suspend the remainder of his minimum sentence.

Prosecutors from the office of the New Hampshire Attorney General, however, object, arguing that the facts of the case warrant no reduction in the sentence that Nicholas Skidmore, 28, agreed he would serve following a fully negotiated plea deal.

