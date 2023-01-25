Murder Conspirator Seeks To Suspend Remaining Sentence; Prosecutors Object

Acting as his own attorney, a Littleton man who pleaded guilty to conspiring to kill a police informant in 2016 is asking the court to suspend the remainder of his minimum sentence.
Prosecutors from the office of the New Hampshire Attorney General, however, object, arguing that the facts of the case warrant no reduction in the sentence that Nicholas Skidmore, 28, agreed he would serve following a fully negotiated plea deal.
Skidmore’s motion to suspend his remaining sentence went to a hearing on Monday at Grafton Superior Court, where a judge took the matter under advisement.
According to the case summary, the judge had not issued an order as of Wednesday.
In 2019, Skidmore began serving a state prison sentence of 13 to 30 years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit witness tampering in the form of retaliation against the victim, Robert Pierog, 22, who was shot outside of his Littleton apartment.
Because of his later cooperation with police, Skidmore was given five years off his minimum sentence, for a minimum sentence of eight years.
In his motion seeking to suspend his sentence, Skidmore writes that under New Hampshire RSA 651:20 any person sentenced to state prison for at least six years shall not bring a petition to suspend the remaining sentence until a person has served at least four years or two-thirds of his minimum sentence.
In this case, Skidmore said he had served the two-third minimum, which meets the requirement.
“It is important to note that the defendant accepts full responsibility for his actions and is deeply remorseful for his foolish behavior,” wrote Skidmore. “Despite the circumstances, the defendant could be viewed as someone capable of looking to the future, addressing his educational interests, seeking development opportunities and refine his skills, knowledge and abilities at the same time. Unfortunately, he has faced obstacles in reaching his underlying rehabilitative goals. “
While incarcerated, Skidmore said he has actively participated in the prison’s industry work program and learned basic skills in printing press operations.
He said he currently works in the prison’s food service industry, or kitchen, and has learned food service skills.
“Throughout his incarceration, the defendant has maintained a strong family connection and receives the support of a host of friends; all of whom encourages and support his positive behavior and are more than willing to assist in his transition back into society,” wrote Skidmore.
If granted parole and released, Skidmore said he plans to reside with his parents until he is financially stable enough to support himself. He also plans to complete his welding education and obtain his certificate “with hopes of obtaining suitable employment.”
Objecting to a suspension of his sentence is the lead prosecutor in the murder case, Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward, who noted that Skidmore’s earliest parole eligibility is currently June 2024.
Ward said the state objects to any reduction in Skidmore’s sentence and asked the court to deny his motion because the facts of the case do not warrant a reduction.
Skidmore conspired with Quade Kadle, 24, of Jefferson, and Damion Yeargle, 27, of Littleton, to murder Pierog, who had been an informant for Bethlehem police.
Skidmore was the driver and Kadle the conspirator who called Pierog down the steps of his apartment on the pretext of Skidmore needing a place to spend the night.
Once outside and within range, Yeargle, the trigger-man, shot Pierog 10 times in an execution-style slaying. Pierog died at the scene.
Evidence, including the rifle, and the rubber gloves and bandanas worn by the trio to hide their identifies and limit fingerprints, were later found by police and traced back to the defendants using DNA analysis.
In his objection, Ward wrote that Skidmore lied to investigators during his first interview the morning after the murder and told a story also told to police by Yeargle and Kadle that they spent the day together trying to find parts to fix Kadle’s car and then spent the prior evening drinking beer before falling asleep at Yeargle’s residence.
When confronted with information and evidence in the second interview, Ward said Skidmore admitted that he had been present during the murder and described in detail what happened before, during, and afterward.
“The court should deny the defendant’s request to reduce his sentence because, in addition to the egregious nature of the defendant’s crime, the defendant’s sentence was — and remains — consistent with sentencing law and goals in New Hampshire,” wrote Ward.
Additionally, deterrence, both general as well as specific to the individual, is a significant factor to consider in the Skidmore case, wrote Ward.
Citing the “seminal case” State v. Wentworth, he said the New Hampshire Supreme Court explained that the “real purpose of all sentencing is to reduce crime,” and in addition to rehabilitating some offenders so they don’t re-offend, the high court said another way “is to punish the individual defendant in the hope that he will be deterred from repeating his crime. Moreover, by punishing the individual defendant, others may be deterred from committing crimes.”
Skidmore’s sentence that both the state and he agreed to factor in the sentencing goals of punishment, rehabilitation, and deterrence, said Ward.
“It is imperative to the safety of our communities that the justice system ensures that when a defendant is released, he never again engages in similar conduct,” wrote Ward. “Serving out his sentence increases the likelihood that the defendant will understand the seriousness of his criminal conduct. It further demonstrates to this defendant that the justice system will not tolerate attacks on others.”
The Supreme Court has recognized that “public confidence in the system of justice” is an “important consideration” in sentencing, said Ward.
“The public must have confidence that offenders like the defendant will be held accountable,” he wrote. “Releasing the defendant before he has completed even the minimum term of a fully-negotiated sentence does not instill that confidence. Rather, it casts doubt on whether the defendant has been held fully accountable for his actions. Accordingly, the court should not reduce the defendant’s sentence.”
After pleading guilty in 2018, Yeargle is serving a prison sentence of 36 to 72 years.
After pleading guilty in 2019, Kadle is serving a sentence of 13 to 30 years.
