Murder-For-Hire Suspect Wants To be Released From Federal Detention

One of the suspects in the 2018 kidnapping and murder of Danville resident Greg Davis wants to be released from jail and live in the Vermont community pending trial.

Berk Eratay, 35, of Las Vegas, Nevada, has been indicted by a grand jury on a federal racketeering and murder charge in connection with the death of Davis. Eratay is accused of conspiring with alleged murder-for-hire mastermind Serhat D. Gumrukcu, 39, and others to kidnap and kill Davis, 49, from his Hawkins Road home.

