Murder-For-Hire Suspect Wants To be Released From Federal Detention

One of the suspects in the 2018 kidnapping and murder of Danville resident Greg Davis wants to be released from jail and live in the Vermont community pending trial.
Berk Eratay, 35, of Las Vegas, Nevada, has been indicted by a grand jury on a federal racketeering and murder charge in connection with the death of Davis. Eratay is accused of conspiring with alleged murder-for-hire mastermind Serhat D. Gumrukcu, 39, and others to kidnap and kill Davis, 49, from his Hawkins Road home.
On Tuesday, Eratay’s defense attorney filed a request in U.S. District Court that Eratay be released from pre-trial detention under several conditions set by the court.
“Defendant is now prepared to supplement his original Motion for Pretrial Release with the additional condition of a 24-hour curfew, supervised by Mr. Kaya and/or Mr. Kaya’s wife, Deanna Phillips-Kaya,” wrote attorney Robert W. Katims of Burlington in his motion. “Thus, if release were to occur, Defendant would secure housing in Vermont with the assistance of Mr. Kaya, be subject to GPS monitoring and maintain a 24-hour supervised curfew.”
Eratay, who is from Turkey, moved to Las Vegas in 2012 where he owns several technology companies and is co-owner of a Las Vegas restaurant called “Pizza Place.”
Eratay’s pizza shop business partner is identified in federal court documents Halis Kaya.
Gumrukcu is also from Turkey. Eratay told investigators that he and Gumrukcu are family friends from Turkey and that he had done IT work for companies involving Gumrukcu - including the LA-based Enochian Biosciences. Eratay also told investigators that Gumrukcu gave him $100,000 in Enochian stock.
The Government is opposing Eratay’s request. A hearing on the motion has not been scheduled yet. Eratay has no prior criminal record.
The alleged hit-man in the Davis murder case is Jerry Banks, 34, of Fort Garland, Colorado. Banks has been accused by the government of posing as a federal agent to kidnap Davis from his Danville home and then killing him on the side of the road in Barnet.
