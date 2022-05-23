Murder Suspect Blamed Housemate For Infant Daughter’s Fatal Injuries

Former Derby resident, Jason R. Roberts, told police that the injuries suffered by his infant daughter 21 years ago were caused by another man kicking the child in the head with a steel-toed boot.
But police say medical records tell a different story.
Roberts, 44, of Athens, Tenn., pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court on Monday to felony second-degree murder in connection with the death of Madison Rose Simoneau, 15, who died on July 12, 2016, after being admitted to the Emergency Room at Boston Children’s Hospital in Boston, Mass.
Police say medical reports indicate that Simoneau died as a teenager from permanent injuries she suffered from “shaken baby syndrome” caused by Roberts when Simoneau was just six-weeks-old in February of 2001.
Judge Lisa A. Warren ordered Roberts held without bail pending a weight-of-the-evidence hearing at the request of Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett.
“The defendant has another child who suffered a skull fracture in his presence,” said State’s Attorney Barrett as part of her argument. “While he was incarcerated, he maxed out his sentence in 2011. He was not programmed. He refused to program. He had at least 40 disciplinary records while he was incarcerated. They spanned over a number of different violations that include assaulting another person, threatening and disruptive behavior.”
Roberts is now being held at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, Vt.
“Shaken Baby”
Simoneau was born as “Destiny Roberts” to Jason Roberts and her biological mother Tammy J. Hildreth, now 43, on Dec. 25, 2000.
On Feb. 3, 2021, Roberts took Destiny to the Emergency Department at North Country Hospital because she was suffering from “respiratory distress,” according to court documents. She was immediately transferred to Fletcher Allen Health Care (FAHC) in Burlington, Vermont.
“Upon her arrival to FAHC, physicians performed surgery on Destiny’s skull to relieve swelling and pressure,” wrote Vermont State Police Detective Sgt. James Vooris in his report.
“Because of this pressure, physicians indicated that Destiny suffered brain damage,” wrote Det. Vooris. “Physicians also indicated that there was no external injury to Destiny’s skull to explain the cause of the pressure and swelling. Doctors would later indicate that this had all the appearances of ‘shaken baby syndrome.’”
Police said Roberts initially told them during the 2001 investigation that he did not know what caused his daughter’s injuries, but later admitted to shaking her.
“Jason Roberts advised that while caring for Destiny he was bouncing her, and she fell to the floor, hitting her head,” wrote Det. Vooris. “Detectives questioned this statement as there were no external injuries such as a cut or a bruise to Destiny’s head.”
“Jason Roberts ultimately stated, ‘I may have shaken her too hard when I picked her up,’” wrote Det. Vooris. “Jason was asked if this was before he dropped the baby or after and he stated, ‘After I shook her a little bit to see what was going on with her eyes’… He demonstrated how he did this, advising Destiny was in front, facing him, while he shook her back and forth multiple times. Jason demonstrated how Destiny’s head moved back and forth and stated, ‘about like this, maybe a little harder.’”
In 2002, Roberts was convicted of 1st degree aggravated domestic assault after pleading no contest to the baby shaking charge and sentenced to 48 months to 15 years in prison.
Destiny Roberts was later adopted by a new set of parents in 2003 and her name was legally changed to Madison Rose Simoneau.
2016 Death
After Simoneau died in 2016, Vermont State Police began a new investigation into the case including medical records and reports from 2001 and 2016.
“The Massachusetts medical examiner who performed the autopsy, Dr. Richard Atkinson, reported he determined the cause of death to be ‘complications of remote acceleration/deceleration of the head’ (traumatic brain injury) and the manner of death was listed as homicide,” wrote Det. Vooris.
In November of 2020, Det. Vooris traveled to the state of Tennessee and interviewed Roberts at his place of employment — “Moomba Boats” in Maryville, Tenn., where Roberts gave a different explanation about the injuries suffered by his daughter in 2001.
“Jason advised the actual ‘perpetrator’ was Todd Beaumont,” wrote Det Vooris. “Jason stated, ‘He kicked her in the face coming at me. And then him and Tammy got together and started blaming s*** on me after I brought her to the hospital.’”
According to court documents, Beaumont had been staying at Roberts’ house in Derby just prior to the child’s injury in 2001.
On May 25, 2021, police interviewed Roberts a second time by telephone.
“Jason was also asked again about the incident where Beaumont allegedly kicked Destiny,” wrote Det. Vooris. “Jason was asked if Beaumont was wearing shoes and he advised he believed Beaumont was wearing boots because it was wintertime. Jason described the boots as ‘work boots, pretty heavy-duty work boots.’ I asked if he was referring to steal toe style work boots and he advised, ‘Yes.’”
Police say Roberts also said his daughter suffered visible injuries.
“He advised, ‘She almost instantaneously had black and blues all over her face, her face swelled up,” wrote Det. Vooris. “Roberts advised that Destiny’s injuries were so bad that her face was swollen, and she was unable to open one of her eyes.”
Doctor’s Report
But Det. Vooris had also spoken with Dr. James Metz — an Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and Division Chief of Child Abuse Medicine at The University of Vermont Children’s Hospital - and asked him to review Simoneau’s medical records.
On August 27, 2021, Dr. Metz provided his report to the police.
“Jason Roberts has submitted that the injury occurred from Madison being kicked out of a child’s bouncy seat by Todd Beaumont,” wrote Dr. Metz in his report.
“The injuries to Madison are much more consistent with a whiplash type, shaking injury than a blunt force trauma injury. Madison did not have any skull fracture on head imaging, nor did she have soft tissue swelling of the scalp that is common in blunt force trauma. Madison did not have any bruising to the face or body that would suggest that she was kicked with a boot. The diffuse bilateral retinal hemorrhages noted on Madison’s initial eye exam are further evidence of a shaking type injury as these findings are not seen in children who have sustained blunt trauma to the head. Given the medial findings, it is highly unlikely that Madison sustained the head injuries from the mechanism described by Jason Roberts.”
Beaumont Statement
Court records indicate Todd Beaumont cooperated with police during the 2001 investigation and also provided police with statements about Roberts’ parenting.
“Beaumont ended up in a verbal argument with Jason over his behavior which led to him leaving the residence,” wrote Det. Vooris. “Destiny was crying, and he witnessed Jason pick Destiny up and hold her with his hands under her arms, facing him. Jason then shook Destiny back and forth approximately 4 to 5 times. When Jason did this, Destiny’s head shook violently back and forth. Beaumont advised he asked Jason what he was doing, and Jason just told him to be quiet. Destiny continued to cry…”
