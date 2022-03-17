Murder suspect Jerry “Mike” Ramirez was ordered held without bail on Thursday at the request of Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski.
Ramirez, 35, of Brooklyn, N.Y., who is facing a possible life sentence if convicted, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in front of Judge Justin Jiron to charges of aggravated assault and 2nd-degree murder. Ramirez is accused of shooting and killing St. Johnsbury resident Vincent Keithan, 44, in the parking lot of Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday, March 1.
“Mr. Ramirez had hunted him for over six hours in the early morning hours of that day,” said State’s Attorney Zaleski, referencing available information. “Multiple firearms have been recovered in this case to include a handgun matching the caliber of the projectile removed from Mr. Keithan’s head.”
Caledonia Superior Court
Zaleski then urged the judge to keep Ramirez behind bars for public safety reasons.
“It is crucial to note that the state’s position here is that Mr. Ramirez poses a significant risk to public safety - both for witnesses who have been brave enough to come forward in this matter and the public,” said Zaleski.
Judge Jiron granted that state’s request to keep Ramirez in pre-trial detention after Ramirez’s court-appointed defense attorney Dan Maguire of Essex told the court he needed more time to prepare before arguing for his client’s release.
“In terms of the hold-without-bail, the defense would, at least for the purposes of today, concede that matter recognizing that at any point the defendant could file a motion for bail review and be heard by your honor,” said Attorney Maguire. “We’re still in the process of gathering information…”
Judge Jiron also granted Zaleski’s request that a court-ordered condition be set prohibiting Ramirez from contacting several witnesses in the case including Allison Roslund, Ashley Roslund, Ashley Lee, Heather Megaro, Casandra Rich, Ryan Hill, Emily Lussier, Eli Farrington and Shawn Gadsden, who also known by his street name of “Black.”
The motive for the alleged shooting is not entirely clear but, according to court documents, Ramirez had a dispute with Keithan and others related to Ramirez’s girlfriend, Ashley Lee, and possibly some stolen drugs.
Police say Ramirez, who is also known as “Steamy,” had been selling drugs out of Allison Roslund’s house at 45 Jills Hill Road in South Wheelock.
Ramirez is also accused of having others who had gathered at 800 Lily Pond Road in Lyndon after the shooting to dispose of the alleged murder weapon. However, police say they have located and seized the gun at a camper-trailer in the town of Calais.
Ramirez, who left the state of Vermont after the shooting but was eventually apprehended following a high-speed chase in New York state, waived extradition and was returned to Vermont on Tuesday.
Ramirez is being held in pre-trial detention at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.