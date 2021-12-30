St. Johnsbury, VT (05819)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Areas of patchy fog. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Areas of patchy fog. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.