The defense lawyer representing accused killer Randall Swartz is asking the court to move his client’s first-degree murder trial to another county.
Swartz, 61, is accused of shooting his wife Thea to death at their Orleans village home in 2018.
Attorney Robert W. Katims of Burlington has now filed a motion in Orleans Superior Court to change the trial venue due to the “extraordinary amount” of extensive pre-trial publicity.
“The publicity on Mr. Swartz has saturated the community and has created a bias against Mr. Swartz that precludes his ability to receive a fair trial in this county,” wrote Attorney Katims in his motion filed on Dec. 13. “In addition, this matter is now over three years old. If the matter is set for trial in Orleans County, and then a jury questionnaire shows that there is substantial saturation of the jury pool with pre-trial publicity, the matter would not be able to go forward in March 2021. Securing trial dates in Lamoille County now for March 2021 would most likely allow the case to go forward at that time.”
But Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett is opposed to moving the trial.
“The Defendant argues that he cannot get a fair trial in Orleans County due to the pretrial publicity surrounding his case,” wrote Prosecutor Barrett in her opposition motion. “The State would agree that there has been coverage of this case by local media outlets. But the media coverage alone is not sufficient to warrant a change of venue. That media coverage must be so negative, so inflammatory, and so prejudicial to the Defendant that it would preclude him from receiving a fair trial with an Orleans County jury…If the Court were to accept Defendant’s arguments, no life offense or homicide case could be tried in the county in which it occurred.”
State police said they found Swartz at his home on May 15, 2018, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They also found his wife dead from a gunshot wound. She called 911 and told the police dispatcher that her husband was drunk and threatening her, followed by the sounds of gunfire.
In a separate federal case, Swartz pleaded guilty in 2019 to mail fraud in connection with embezzlement from his former employer, Cabot Creamery.
Swartz admitted to ordering reverse osmosis equipment for sugaring that was too small for Cabot, which he used instead in his own business. He was sentenced in U.S. District Court to four years in prison and three on probation.
