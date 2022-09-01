Murderer Burns Through Attorneys In Bid To Withdraw Plea
Damion Yeargle, 23, of Littleton, was sentenced to 36 to 72 years in N.H. State Prison Thursday for the 2016 murder of a police informant. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

A murderer from Littleton is burning through attorneys in a bid to withdraw his guilty plea.

Damion Yeargle, 27, who pleaded guilty in 2018 to gunning down a police informant in May 2016, is now seeking to represent himself after accusing his most recent attorney of not working fast enough for him, according to recent case filings at Grafton Superior Court.

