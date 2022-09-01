Murderer Burns Through Attorneys In Bid To Withdraw Plea

A murderer from Littleton is burning through attorneys in a bid to withdraw his guilty plea.
Damion Yeargle, 27, who pleaded guilty in 2018 to gunning down a police informant in May 2016, is now seeking to represent himself after accusing his most recent attorney of not working fast enough for him, according to recent case filings at Grafton Superior Court.
On Aug. 5, Yeargle, who is serving a sentence of 36 to 72 years at the New Hampshire State Prison in Concord, filed a hand-written motion reminding the court that in April he filed a motion to compel Don Topham, his court-appointed attorney who began representing him in May 2021, to return the six thumb drives of case documents he had sent to Topham in his effort to withdraw his guilty plea.
In 2019, Yeargle began alleging that he made his pleas to second-degree murder-knowing and conspiracy to first-degree murder while suffering from mental illness and under a “cocktail” of prescription drugs and the pleas were, therefore, made not knowingly, intelligently, or voluntarily.
State prosecutors from the office of the New Hampshire Attorney General disagree and said the burden of proof at this stage in the case is on Yeargle.
In seeking to oust Topham as his defense counsel, Yeargle in his August motion said, “The defendant advised the court that not only did attorney Topham refuse to give the defendant his personal property back, but also refused to discuss his appeal with him. In response, the court denied the defendant’s motion, refused to appoint new counsel, and advised the defendant to keep Don Topham as his attorney or proceed Pro Se [a defendant representing him or herself].
“At this point the defendant wishes to exercise his right to proceed Pro Se granted him under the New Hampshire Constitution Pt. 1, Art. 15,” wrote Yeargle. “If a defendant is literate, competent and understanding and voluntarily exercises his informed free will, then a waiver of counsel may be found to be knowing and intelligent.”
On Aug. 15, Topham filed a motion to withdraw as Yeargle’s counsel, stating that he “has worked diligently on Mr. Yeargle’s case as evidenced by his [Topham’s] filings in this matter,” but he has since received a copy of Yeargle’s motion to dismiss him.
In 2021, addressing complaints by Yeargle that his appeal process moving too slowly, Topham told the judge that the Yeargle case totals 6,000 pages and that he as an attorney is a “one-man show” and has to also devote his time to other cases.
The court granted Topham’s motion to withdraw as Yeargle’s attorney.
Upon withdrawing, Topham sent a bill to the court for $5,548.30, which represents a total of 55 hours of work at $100 an hour (for services that include phone calls and letters to Yeargle, reviewing discovery documents, preparing for a case status hearing, visiting Yeargle in state prison, researching and drafting a motion for a new trial, and reviewing the state’s objection to a motion for a new trial), as well as $48.30 in postage expenses.
In May 2018, Yeargle pleaded guilty to killing Robert Pierog, 22, outside of Pierog’s West Main Street apartment in Littleton.
Pleading guilty to conspiracy to first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit witness tampering-retaliation (to intimidate an informant) were co-conspirators Quade Kadle, 24, of Jefferson, who is serving a sentence of 13 to 30 years in state prison, and Nicholas Skidmore, 27, of Littleton, who was given the same sentence, but with five years off the minimum for cooperating with police.
Earlier this year, Skidmore left state prison and is now at a halfway house after being granted work release.
A year after pleading guilty to his charges, Yeargle began alleging that his original team of attorneys was ineffective and did not properly represent him.
In December 2019, Caroline Brown, Yeargle’s attorney at that time whom he’d enlisted in his first attempt to withdraw his pleas and proceed with a jury trial, told the judge she found Yeargle difficult to work with and he would not help in his own defense and she is uncertain if he can keep an attorney.
