Murderer Voices Frustration At Pace Of Motion Seeking New Trial

For Damion Yeargle, the wheels of justice aren’t turning quickly enough.
After pleading guilty four years ago to the 2016 gun murder of a Bethlehem police informant, Yeargle, 27, of Littleton, who was given a minimum 36-year sentence in New Hampshire State Prison, is claiming he is not the killer and he now wants another attorney to represent him because his motion for a new trial filed in October is still before the court.
During a status of counsel hearing on Monday at Grafton Superior Court, Don Topham, Yeargle’s court-appointed attorney, said Yeargle wants him to copy 6,000 pages of discovery documents and send them to him.
“I can’t do it,” said Topham. “I told him when the case is over, I’ll send you all your stuff, but the fact is I’m a one-man show. I don’t have a secretary, paralegal, nobody, just me. To copy 6,000 pages will take me a couple of days. I don’t have the time to do that, your Honor, and again, I don’t think it’s necessary. I filed a motion for a new trial and we’re awaiting your ruling on that. There’s nothing to be done at this point except get the ruling and go forward. There’s no urgency for him to have this discovery, in my opinion.”
Judge Lawrence MacLeod asked Topham if he is still able to represent Yeargle.
“It’s up to him,” said Topham. “He told me he didn’t want me anymore, so I leave it up to the court and Mr. Yeargle.”
MacLeod then asked Yeargle, who appeared at Monday’s hearing via video feed from the state prison in Berlin, if he wants to be heard on the matter.
“Yes, I do,” said Yeargle.
Yeargle said he sent Topham his discovery documents on a thumb drive and it’s as simple as Topham putting a half dozen thumb drives into a computer and sending him the discovery.
“I’ve asked several times,” said Yeargle. “He’s misrepresented issues before and this is why I want my own discovery so I can do stuff myself and continue doing stuff for myself … It’s my constitutional right to aid in my own defense. I asked him for assistance and I feel like I’m just on the back-burner here. At this point, I can’t trust him. I don’t think he trusts me. It’s a conflict of interest. If this were to go any further, I fear what will happen.”
MaLeod asked Yeargle if there’s anything else he’d like to say.
“This is a continuous thing,” said Yeargle. “This is a problem I’ve had for six years now. I mean, I don’t even know where to go from here. I’m doing 37 years in prison for a homicide I did not commit. If I could just be given a day in court, maybe the chance to prove this, I can prove I didn’t commit this.”
Yeargle said he’s asked Topham to look at certain parts of his discovery, and Topham hasn’t even looked at his discovery.
“Your honor, I strongly disagree with that,” said Topham. “As you know, I did file the motion. I’m just going to leave it at that.”
MacLeod asked the prosecutor, Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward, if there was anything he’d like to say on the matter.
“I have nothing to add, other than we’re happy for this matter to be adjudicated,” said Ward. “As you know, the defendant doesn’t have a right to counsel at this stage. We didn’t object the first time around.”
In 2019, Yeargle enlisted defense attorney Caroline Brown in his first bid to withdraw his guilty plea to second-degree murder and proceed with a jury trial.
That December, Brown withdrew as Yeargle’s attorney, telling the judge she found it difficult to work with him, Yeargle would not help in his defense, and she’s not sure he can retain a lawyer.
“We’re here again, and I guess with additional issues,” said Ward. “This matter is ripe for adjudication, to be addressed by the court, to be dealt with, and to be done with. If the defendant doesn’t want counsel to present him any further, we take no position on that.”
The state’s position on new counsel is this would be the third time and new counsel should not be appointed, he said.
“But at this point, we’re ready for the matter to be heard,” said Ward. “It’s been pled. We move to dismiss. We don’t think there are any grounds to proceed on and we’re asking to have that ruling from the court.”
MacLeod then turned to Yeargle.
“Mr. Yeargle, are you asking to represent yourself?” he said. “Are you asking for new counsel? What exactly are you asking?”
“I’d like new counsel, but I want to move forward,” said Yeargle. “I leave it up to you. It’s up to you. It’s your house. Do whatever you feel is right.”
MacLeod said he will take the matter under advisement.
In May 2018, Yeargle pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Robert Pierog, 22, who prosecutors said was also targeted because of a bad drug deal in addition to him being a police informant.
Yeargle was sentenced to 36 to 72 years in prison.
In October 2021, he filed a formal motion to withdraw his pleas and take his case to a jury trial, claiming he was under a “cocktail” of prescription drugs to treat mental disorders at the time, his original attorneys misinformed him and were ineffective, and he did not enter his pleas knowingly or voluntarily.
In a response motion, Ward said there was never a plea deal offered by the state with a minimum of 25 years to serve, as Yeargle had alleged, and that a defendant who moves to withdraw a prior guilty plea bears the burden under New Hampshire statute to prove that the earlier plea was not made voluntarily.
Yeargle, he said, has not met that burden.
“Such bare assertions, without support in the record, are wholly insufficient to overcome his burden,” wrote Ward.
In the plot to kill Pierog, co-conspirators Nicholas Skidmore, 27 of Littleton, and Quade Kadle, 24, of Jefferson, pleaded guilty and were each given prison sentences of 13 to 30 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.