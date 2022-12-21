ST. JOHNSBURY — The Comfort Inn & Suites has a new owner.
The real estate deal was struck on Tuesday between Northeast Kingdom Hotels Inc. and Giri Saint Johnsbury LLC. Peter Murphy is the president of Northeast Kingdom Hotels Inc. Murphy Realty had owned the property since 1986 and was responsible for building the hotel at 703 U.S. Rt. 5. The 100+ room hotel opened in July 2000.
The LLC that bought the property was first registered with the state on Dec. 7. The corporation address is in Quincy, Mass. The name of the authorized agent is Ashish Sangani. Among a list of four managers of the corporation is a person named Ankur Patel. A Mahendi Patel is noted as “buyer” on an earlier fire safety inspection report.
The name Patel is a familiar one in St. Johnsbury lodging. Dhruv Patel is the owner of Fairbanks Inn on Western Avenue.
Tax documents filed with the town on Tuesday note a purchase price of $14.3 million with a tax-due line item of $174,000. The 5.92-acre property is assessed with the town at $5,164,500.
The Giri Hotel Management group based in Quincy owns a lot of properties in Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Among the 44 hotels featured online, none is in Vermont. The closest property to St. Johnsbury that the Giri group owns is The Chandler Hotel at White Mountains in Bethlehem, N.H. It appears the St. Johnsbury Comfort Inn is Giri’s first Vermont property.
Many well-known lodging chains are part of the ownership mix, including Marriott, Hilton, Windham, Best Western and Choice, which includes the Comfort Inn brand.
The sale ends the Murphy connection, which until Tuesday had been the only name the local Comfort Inn ever knew. It was Peter Murphy who closed the deal with Choice Hotels in 1997 to build the Comfort Inn.
For the first time in decades, Murphy Realty does not own a St. Johnsbury lodging establishment. The company once owned multiple motels in town.
The deal closed on Tuesday is not the first time Murphy sold to a corporation owned by a Patel. In 2017, he sold the Fairbanks Inn to Dhruv Patel.
The Fairbanks Inn and the town of St. Johnsbury are currently on opposite sides of an environmental court appeal. The town has taken issue with the hotel’s lodging of homeless people through the state’s Housing Assistance Program.
Fairbanks maintains that despite the connection to the program, every person staying there is considered a hotel guest and treated the same. The town contends that the establishment is violating local zoning rules by operating a temporary shelter in the wrong part of town. A recent room breakdown shows that of 46 rooms at the Fairbanks, 32 of them are being used by participants in the state’s housing program.
The town and Fairbanks representatives are currently trying to work out a resolution that avoids intervention by the environmental court judge.
St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead said he knows nothing about the new owners of the Comfort Inn or whether the Patel listed within the ownership of Giri is connected to the owner of the Fairbanks.
He did say that he hopes the new owners don’t become dependent on a relationship with the state’s housing program because St. Johnsbury needs a public lodging option in the traditional sense in which travelers have a place to stay.
“If it were going to be operated similar to the Fairbanks Inn I would definitely have a concern,” he said.
Efforts by phone and email to obtain more information from the new owners failed. The general manager at the Comfort Inn said she was not at liberty to speak to the press about the hotel or its new ownership. She said owners planned to issue a statement. None was received by press time.
