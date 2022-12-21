ST. JOHNSBURY — The Comfort Inn & Suites has a new owner.

The real estate deal was struck on Tuesday between Northeast Kingdom Hotels Inc. and Giri Saint Johnsbury LLC. Peter Murphy is the president of Northeast Kingdom Hotels Inc. Murphy Realty had owned the property since 1986 and was responsible for building the hotel at 703 U.S. Rt. 5. The 100+ room hotel opened in July 2000.

