Janel Hanrahan is a hydroclimatologist and a member of the Fairbanks Museum Board of Trustees. She will be available for a climate conversation at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at the museum. Learn how changing weather patterns may affect you. (Contributed Photo)
People visit the Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, Jue 23, 2022. (File Photo by Dana Gray)
Janel Hanrahan is a hydroclimatologist and a member of the Fairbanks Museum Board of Trustees. She will be available for a climate conversation at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at the museum. Learn how changing weather patterns may affect you. (Contributed Photo)
ST. JOHNSBURY — The Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium is dedicating Saturday to Vermonters who have been affected by recent flooding.
The museum and planetarium will be open by donation that day with all proceeds given to the VT Flood & Recovery Fund of the VT Community Foundation.
Events planned for the day will encourage visitors to consider how to reimagine the future with the realities of climate change.
“Our changing climate means more intense storms and greater risks of flooding,” said Executive Director Adam Kane.
The Fairbanks Museum, home to the Eye on the Sky weather forecasting program, has a long history of maintaining records of weather conditions.
On Saturday, the Museum will open at 10 a.m. and offer the following:
• Tang Science Annex previews with Adam Kane – take a peek at the new galleries and enhancements and ask questions to find out about the materials being used in this state-of-the-art addition.
• Climate Conversation with Dr. Janel Hanrahan a hydroclimatologist and member of the Center for Water Resources group at RTI International. Her expertise lies in climate dynamics and hydroclimatological processes, climate modeling, and data analysis. Dr. Hanrahan is currently contributing to the creation of NOAA Atlas 15, a database of updated historical and future precipitation frequency estimates that will inform the design of national infrastructure projects under a changing climate. Before joining RTI in 2023, Dr. Hanrahan was an associate professor and chair of atmospheric sciences at Vermont State University. She also founded The Climate Consensus, Inc. a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with the mission of creating capacity for scientists to engage in climate outreach. Dr. Hanrahan is on the Museum’s Board of Trustees and has an interest in identifying connections between large-scale climate variability and trends and local weather, particularly extreme precipitation. Dr. Hanrahan earned her Ph.D. in Mathematics with a focus in Atmospheric Sciences from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
• Butterfly release: we’ll say goodbye and safe travels to the remaining butterflies in our Shippee Family Eye Care Butterfly House.
• Educators available to guide you through exhibits and to answer your questions about natural science
• Tacos del Reino food truck on Main Street
In 2020, the Museum’s Board of Directors adopted a set of action steps to guide programs and policies based on acknowledging that “Climate change is the defining challenge of our times.”
Actions that the board endorsed to address climate change include:
• Lead by example
• Teach the science
• Record and Interpret the data
• Incorporate a climate perspective in exhibits and programs
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.