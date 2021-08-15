ST. JOHNSBURY — A rainy morning led to a sunny afternoon as the Hey St. J! #GetDownTown series made its third and final appearance of the summer on Saturday with music, circus entertainment, art, food, and a lot more.
The series gave visitors a chance to walk around town, stop in to check out artwork at Railroad St. venues like Catamount Arts and the NEK Artisan Guild’s Backroom Gallery, listen to live music in all its variety, meander through the locally-known honking bridge to Bay St., to check out Her Majesty’s Secret Circus, and in general take in all the sights and sounds of St. Johnsbury.
“It’s so wonderful, after the year and a half of the pandemic, seeing people getting outside, gathering again, shopping downtown, taking in live music, live performances, and all for free,” said Gillian Sewake, director of the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce. “Our partners in this have been the town of St. Johnsbury and Catamount Arts, and they’ve put so much effort into making the [events] a success.”
The rain stopped almost exactly at noon, as the first events got underway. As it was at the first two events, bicycling was part of the day and the first event, as riders met up at the trailhead by Bay Street Pavilion for a gravel ride guided by Land Animal Adventures. “Riders were leaving just as the rain ended,” Sewake noted. “The rain [stopped] immediately as that was starting.” The rain held the number of riders to lower number than in July’s event, she noted.
The band Third Shift played two sets at the Welcome Center, while the Singing Smith also was there. Third Shift, a three-piece outfit with guitar, bass and drums, played a tight first set drawing on influences that include Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Ray Vaughn and outlaw country bands, said guitarist Ethan Sawyer.
Patrons could then walk up to Railroad St. to hear music of a different nature in the St. J Jazz Quartet. Its set of classic jazz included a Miles Davis tune, and one listener heard shades of the widely-influential jazz player Wes Montgomery in guitarist Buzz Hubbard’s style. Steve Hartman also played a set on Railroad St., from 3-5 p.m.
Circus acts have been a popular draw in this summer’s HeyStJ! #GetDownTown shows, and Saturday’s 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. shows by Her Majesty’s Secret Circus did not disappoint as the two performers mixed comedy and skill. A happy Agent Honeymoon, his stage name, said after the show that Her Majesty’s Secret Circus is headquartered in Greensboro. He grew up in Hardwick, he added, while his female partner, Agent Butterfly, is from Montgomery. Patrons enjoyed the show while munching on hot dogs from Rocky’s New York Style Hot Dog Cart.
The hope now, Sewake said, is to leave a lingering, good impression of the town that can last throughout the year. “That’s why we called it get downtown, it’s really a direct call to action … to get downtown, and it puts that idea in people’s heads, and it’s a call to action that we can use throughout the year. There are so many reasons to get downtown in St. J beyond the live musical performances – especially with the renovation of the New Avenue House and its planned opening of that that’s happening in the fall, so there will definitely be some momentum building into the fall and winter.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.