“Must Be Nice To Have A Home”… Legislator Homes Spray Painted

The Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier. (File photo)

MONTPELIER — The homes of several legislators were targeted and defaced with spray paint overnight, according to a letter sent by House Speaker Jill Krowinski to all Vermont House of Representatives members on Friday.

The vandalism message appeared focused on the ending of the free hotel housing by state taxpayers for 100s of Vermonters this week.

