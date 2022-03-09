Actor Mark Gessner performed as a child at Vermont Children’s Theater in Lyndonville and enjoyed taking the Fuller Hall stage while attending St. Johnsbury Academy. On Monday, he was on CBS.
In the role of Coast Guard Special Agent Neil Pike, Gessner appeared in NCIS: Hawai’i.
“I understand that Mark is also scheduled to shoot the finale episodes of the season,” said his father, Robert, in an email.
A social media post featuring a Gessner selfie notes Oahu, Hawaii as his location. He writes, “It just doesn’t get better than this. I can’t wait for you guys to see this episode.”
Gessner grew up in Sheffield, attended Riverside School in Lyndonville and graduated from the Academy in 1998.
In a story The Caledonian-Record did on Gessner in 2017, he talked about his dream of being on TV when he was young.
“I always wanted to be on TV,” Gessner said during the interview. “I just love the way it’s written. I love the way it looks. I love the stories that you can tell on a TV show that you couldn’t fit into a movie.”
Among his TV credits are NCIS New Orleans, Billions and Law & Order Special Victims Unit. He’s also been in movies and commercials, and at one time was the voice for Red Lobster commercials.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.