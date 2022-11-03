Mutiple Catalytic Converter Crimes Tied To Local Man
Buy Now

Two RCT Shuttles pause for passengers in this file photo from 2013. In the last week 10 RCT shuttle buses have been targeted by catalytic converter thieves.

A Newark man is facing multiple charges related to several catalytic converter thefts, including seven that were taken from handicapped-accessible Rural Community Transport shuttle buses on Tuesday morning.

The criminal cases against Gary Bolton, 33, started stacking up after St. Johnsbury Police Officer Davis Guyer found him near the scene of criminal activity at Quality Mitsubishi on Wednesday morning. Bolton was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property, grand larceny and unlawful mischief.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments