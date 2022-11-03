Mutiple Catalytic Converter Crimes Tied To Local Man

A Newark man is facing multiple charges related to several catalytic converter thefts, including seven that were taken from handicapped-accessible Rural Community Transport shuttle buses on Tuesday morning.
The criminal cases against Gary Bolton, 33, started stacking up after St. Johnsbury Police Officer Davis Guyer found him near the scene of criminal activity at Quality Mitsubishi on Wednesday morning. Bolton was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property, grand larceny and unlawful mischief.
The vehicle in which Officer Guyer found Bolton was the same one caught on video outside the RCT location in the St. Johnsbury-Lyndonville Industrial Park in Lyndonville a day earlier. Later in the morning on Wednesday, Vermont State Police and Lyndonville Police obtained and executed a search warrant at 165 Franklin Estates Drive in Newark.
For crimes investigated by Lyndonville Police, it resulted in charges of grand larceny, unlawful mischief and contributing to the delinquency of a minor for Bolton as police say he was joined in his crimes by a 15-year-old boy; it’s the same teen allegedly involved in the theft of a generator from CALEX Ambulance Service on Oct. 19.
Two others charged in Newark are Cheyenne Spreadbury, 25, and Shannon Rainey, 41. Lyndonville police say they aided Bolton and the teen in the thefts of the RCT bus catalytic converters by giving them a ride to and from the RCT location.
The search warrant also led VSP to resolve a host of other crimes as Bolton and a man named Rusty Perry were arrested for offenses committed in recent months. Perry is facing charges of receiving stolen property, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, heroin trafficking, fentanyl trafficking and possession of fireworks. Bolton’s charges - all related to the theft of catalytic converters in multiple counties - are grand larceny, receiving stolen property and unlawful mischief.
The seven converters cut and stolen from RCT buses on Tuesday morning was the second time such a crime struck the transportation company in recent days. Three catalytic converters were taken from buses parked at the RCT facility on Main Street in Newport last Friday, Oct. 28.
RCT Director Caleb Grant said the loss is costly and hard to resolve when many people are relying on the buses to get to their appointments, some of which are medically necessary. All the buses grounded by the loss of the catalytic converters are handicapped-accessible.
Grant said it was “all hands on deck” Tuesday for RCT staff to ensure people got where they needed to be. Vehicles were pulled from the other RCT locations in Newport and Morrisville and other vehicles that were not ideal were pressed into service. In some cases, Grant said, when those vehicles were used to transport physically-challenged people, staff followed in other vehicles to assist the riders.
“It was all about prioritizing and shuffling around our resources,” he said. “We were able to cover all critical care.”
Many riders in need of accessibility accommodations rely on RCT, Grant said, calling it a strength of their service. The fact that someone would target vehicles designed to help get dialysis patients to their appointments is especially troubling to Grant.
“Because of the nature of our work I couldn’t imagine a more damaging fleet of vehicles to take off the roads,” he said.
Grant said the service garages RCT relies on came through with quick assistance in both Derby and St. Johnsbury.
Wes Ward Auto in St. Johnsbury is working to get all the local shuttles back into service with a temporary fix until the right parts come in. Wes Ward said by the end of Thursday, four of the buses would be ready for use.
He didn’t say how soon a permanent fix would happen. It’s a struggle to get the parts in a timely manner, he said.
Fixing the vehicles with converters cut and stolen is costly. Ward said it will likely run about $1,500 to repair each of the RCT buses.
It’s a costly crime for the nonprofit rural bus company. “We’ll be dealing with the impacts of this for months and months,” said Grant.
