Over 2,700 have signed a change.org petition calling on Secretary Julia Moore of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) to designate Lake Memphremagog a “Lake in Crisis.”
The Memphremagog Watershed Association (MWA) is excited by the number of people showing interest in the health of the international lake. However, the 14-year-old volunteer-driven non-profit does not believe the petition is an appropriate way to support water quality efforts.
On March 19, the MWA detailed in a press release why they do not think the “lake in crisis” classification applies to the lake.
“This designation is a legislative regulation that was put into effect for lakes that are severely in crisis, like Lake Carmi,” said Mary Pat Goulding, former MWA president and current advisory member, on Monday.
“Yes, Memphremagog has issues, no one denies it, but it’s not depleted,” she said. “You can swim in it, you can boat on it, you can do all kinds of things.”
MWA, which works in partnership with various agencies and players to safeguard and improve the quality of the Memphremagog watershed, discussed the “lake in crisis” designation process themselves in early February.
“We looked at it and realized that Lake Memphremagog did not fit the criteria,” said Goulding.
State statute requires, among other criteria, a municipality where at least a portion of the lake is located to have suffered reduced property devaluation due to the lake’s condition.
“This does not appear to be the case on Lake Memphremagog as it appears that properties held or increased in value,” reads MWA’s press release, also shared on their Facebook page.
“The EPA has designated Memphremagog and Champlain as impaired,” said Goulding. “We all have the same issues: phosphorus loading, invasive species, some form of algae…”
The press release points to various steps being taken to address concerns, including an upcoming review of the Basin 17 Tactical Basin Plan as well as ongoing research on the lesions found on brown bullhead in the lake.
“Lake Memphremagog’s working landscape of historic industrial heritage, farmlands, developed land, and transient watercraft has contributed to water quality challenges,” says MWA’s press release. “Reversals of some of these challenges is gradual but the steady progress that has been occurring over the years is due to the engagement of many local and regional stakeholders.”
MWA believes that more should and could be done on a grassroots level before demanding the state provide all the answers and funding.
In addition, based on their research, MWA did not believe the designation was a good way to develop funding sources.
“It’s no guarantee that the Secretary will say yes or that you wouldn’t be competing with other places to get that funding,” said Goulding.
Goulding points to state statute, which says the Secretary may expend up to $50,000 from the Clean Water Fund in response to a “lake in crisis” designation. Longer-term funding would come from the Lake in Crisis Response Program Fund.
Goulding believes that the funding source is fairly limited due to its use to support Lake Carmi, the only Vermont lake to be designated “in crisis.”
“It’s not an unlimited source of money,” she said.
The petition in question was launched by DUMP (Don’t Undermine Memphremagog’s Purity, LLC) on March 4 with the belief that the “Lake in Crisis” designation is warranted and that ANR is not paying enough attention to the lake.
DUMP provided a rebuttal on Monday which disagrees with MWA’s statement, though MWA had not received the rebuttal as of Tuesday afternoon.
“It seems hard to believe that Secretary Moore is going to make a judgment based on property value alone when evidence of environmental contamination has already been acknowledged by her agency,” it read.
DUMP continues to believe current efforts are insufficient and the designation would provide resources to research and address the lake’s health needs.
Both organizations do agree, however, that all efforts to improve the quality of the Memphremagog watershed should be applauded, and that all users share responsibility for its health.
“All the organizations up here should be talking to each other and working together [regarding the lake],” said Goulding. “My hope is that those 2000+ people are interested enough in the lake that they’ll join with MWA and come out and help us. We know what needs to be done and we’ve been steadily working on it.”
Interested parties can become a member of MWA, volunteer their time, or learn more at the organization’s website at memphremagogwatershedassociation.com
