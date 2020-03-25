On Wednesday, March 25, 2020, DHHS announced 29 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 137 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. The new cases are 12 adult males, 16 adult females, and one female under age 18. The new cases reside in Rockingham (14), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (8), Strafford (2), Belknap (1), Grafton (1), and Merrimack (1) counties, and in the City of Manchester (2). Coos County remains the only New Hampshire county without a confirmed case.
Thirteen of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to increase in the State and has been identified in the majority of counties. The remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis. Six of the new cases are currently hospitalized; thus far, 19 patients of the 137 positive cases (14%) have been hospitalized.
