CONCORD — New Hampshire pays school districts a flat fee for each special education student.
Rep. Rick Ladd said it’s not enough.
The Haverhill Republican has proposed legislation, HB 540, to create a weighted system and boost special education funding for the state’s 162 school districts.
It would maintain the current $2,000 per student rate as a baseline but increase funding up to $6,200 for students with the greatest needs.
Ladd said the state’s existing special education requirement was “an unfunded mandate.” He acknowledged that even $6,000 per student wasn’t enough but said “$6,000 is better than $2,000.”
HB 540 would deliver an additional $10 million in special education funding to school districts statewide through the creation of a three-tiered weighted funding formula.
The more services a student requires, the higher the payment would be.
The three-tier formula is as follows:
— $2,079.89 per student, for students with Category A disabilities who receive special education services for less than 80 percent of the school day. This would apply to 88.5 percent of the state’s existing special education enrollment.
— $4,729.78 per student, for students with Category B disabilities who receive special education services for 80 percent or more of the school day. This would apply to 9 percent of the state’s existing special education enrollment.
— $6,239.67 per student, for students with Category C disabilities who receive special education services in separate schools, residential facilities, or homebound/ hospital placements. This would apply to 2.5 percent of the state’s existing special education enrollment.
Special education funds are awarded as a supplement to base aid, which awards New Hampshire school districts $3,800 for every student enrolled.
CHANGES DEBATED
Ladd introduced similar legislation last year, which awarded funding based on a student’s diagnosed condition.
HB 540 changes the criteria from a student’s condition to their service level, Ladd said, because students with the same condition (e.g. autism) may require different degrees of support based on severity.
That opinion was backed by Rebecca Fredette, state Director of Special Education, who said, “if you have a child with [autism] you could have a very low, low functioning autistic child or you could have a very high functioning autistic child. They’re going to have a variety of services based on what their needs are so just. So, to put autism in there for somebody who’s high functioning, they’re really not going to have as many costs as somebody who is more low functioning.”
During a public hearing before the House Education Committee on Jan. 27, committee members worried the legislation would have unintended consequences.
Rep. Linda Tanner, D-Georges Mills, worried that HB 540 would create an incentive for school districts to place special education students in less inclusive settings in order to get more state aid.
“Do you see any problem down the road with schools taking [special education students] out of the regular classroom and into a special ed class, in order to receive greater funding?” Tanner asked.
Ladd replied, “There could always be manipulation” but added “I hope not, I hope there’s good oversight.”
Fredette said DOE tracks special education numbers and would intervene if a school district reported significant fluctuations in SPED numbers.
“It would trigger monitoring, to find out ‘Why is your number so high?’ and ‘What is your criteria for placing children in more restrictive environments?’,” Fredette said.
Bonnie Dunham of Merrimack was among those who voiced concern that HB 540 would segregate special education students from the general student population.
Her adult son, Sean, has complex disabilities but received the majority of his education in general education settings with his peers.
That experience, she said, prepared Sean for adult life and a 22-year career working at a local fast-food restaurant.
“In addition to learning academic and functional skills, Sean modeled behavior, language and social skills from his peers, while they also learned from him. Several parents over the years told me how much their children benefited from having Sean as a classmate,” said Dunham in written testimony.
“Having our son be a fully participating and contributing member of the school community (and now the broader community) was always important to us as a family, so we advocated strenuously for Sean to be in general education classes whenever it was feasible. We believe that prepared him well for his adult life of working, living, and enjoying life in the community (he has been working at a local Wendy’s for 22 years now). Because of our experience, I am always concerned whenever any policy or law is changed in a way that might lead to more children being placed in less inclusive school settings. “
The House Education Committee is scheduled to hold a work session on HB 540 on Feb. 1 and an executive session on Feb. 6.
