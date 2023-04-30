N.H. Fish And Game Seeks Funding Approval For Four Positions

Four conservation officer positions created several years ago for New Hampshire Fish and Game that were never funded could soon be funded and filled.
The request by NHFG has made it through the New Hampshire House of Representatives and is now going to Senate hearings.
Filling the four positions is critical to provide greater NHFG coverage to regions like the North Country and it will help reduce stress and burnout on the state’s 40-some conservation officers, NHFG Col. Kevin Jordan said Friday.
“We are looking for more staffing and increases in funding because the governor has given us four positions to fill, which were unfunded existing positions,” said Jordan. “He’s decided to fund those. We’ve asked for some money out of the general fund in order to do that. We’re going to pay for two of those positions out of our OHRV account and we’re looking for general funds to fund the other. That’s going to bring us up to about 46 officers.”
The intent is to have the money from the state’s general fund (the 2023 NHFG request from the fund is north of $150,000 for the salaries, benefits, and associated costs for two conservation officer positions) come out of the general fund in subsequent years, said Jordan.
“We appreciate what the governor has done,” he said. “The economic horizon we’re in is not hugely favorable to increases, and he’s also trying to increase wages for state employees that hasn’t been done in a number of years. I’m grateful he’s considered allowing us to do this and allowing us to fund two of them on our own and giving us two more.”
Ideally, at some point, Jordan would like to see the NHFG roster back up to 50 conservation officers.
“In 1970, we had 50 officers in the field,” he said. “Today, we’re fielding three times the number of calls for service that we did in 1970. With less officers, it’s hard to do, it’s hard to manage. When you get search and rescues that take out half the field force for a day to make a successful mission, it leaves you really short-handed.”
By contrast, the Concord Police Department has 60 officers covering just that city while NHFG has 38 covering the whole state, from Massachusetts to Pittsburg, said Jordan.
New Hampshire State Police also has more troopers at Troop F than NHFG has conservation officers statewide, he said.
“And our calls for service are climbing and not going the other way,” said Jordan. “Between the OHRV boom and search and rescues and regular calls for service, you just don’t have any down time.”
Then, there’s the regular duties that sportsmen pay for, like stocking fish and checking licenses, he said.
Currently, each NHFG officer covers 10 to 12 towns, and the coming help will be beneficial, said Jordan.
“If we can just get it funded and get through the process so we can hire them, we’ll be in a better place than we’ve been in a while,” he said. “We’re still a self-funded agency and that presents all kinds of challenges when it comes to hiring and paying those costs.”
Jordan spoke of the challenges in the field.
“Each officer covers expansive areas and there’s no one to cover for them when they have a day off,” he said. “That’s unlike troopers, who sometimes have two troopers covering same area. We can’t do that. So you have one guy covering 10 towns and when he’s not on, no one is covering.”
Those NHFG calls are then waiting for the officer next to him or waiting for the officer to return, which can make for a busy return, said Jordan.
“Having enough coverage to do some of that would be great,” he said.
The winter of 2022-2023 was about average for calls, though there was more search and rescues than in past winters, said Jordan.
Once the snow began to fly, NHFG officers rolled into snow machine season and responded to crashes.
Now, in about three weeks, OHRV season will begin and officers will be responding to crashes and complaints and managing that as they conduct normal trail enforcement for speed, noise, and ensuring that riders are riding where they’re supposed to so the trails can remain open, he said.
“That is always a challenge, too,” said Jordan.
More conservation officers will also reduce the stress of having many of the same officers respond to emergencies and searches, and to the fatalities that can wear one down, he said.
“It’s a big concern when you don’t have ample staff and are put in the position where the same people are exposed to this stuff,” said Jordan. “It’s hard to give them that break that everyone deserves. You are sending the same people out for three different fatalities, where if you had more people you can say you’ve just covered one so we’re going to give you a break and let somebody else do that one.”
The mental health aspect of officers responding to fatal calls or calls with serious injuries is something that NHFG has been addressing, and the department has trained critical incident debriefers for conservation officers debriefing from an incident, he said.
“When you chisel a young girl out of the ice, who’s frozen in the ice, that’s not normal,” said Jordan. “To say that guys don’t need a little bit of help after something like that is ignoring the fact that they do. That’s not something any human being should have to do. Those are tough calls.”
The other concern is when an officer is pulled in for a call on a day off, he said.
While they get extra pay, they’re taken away from time they’ve earned and taken away from their family, he said.
In the long run, sufficient staffing helps both recruiting and retention, said Jordan.
In terms of retention, Jordan said he is fortunate to have a happy and dedicated crew and he doesn’t lose many officers.
And the department receives much support from people in the state, he said.
“That means a great deal to the guys, that people appreciate their service,” said Jordan. “That’s huge for morale.”
