N.H. Fish & Game To Bill Hikers For Rescue

New Hampshire Fish & Game officials intend to send a bill to hikers who needed rescue Wednesday night on the Webster Cliff Trail.
It was about 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday when a 911 call was received for a hiker who was dehydrated and could not move on the Webster Cliff Trail. The caller reported that a 16-year-old male from Dracut, Mass. was experiencing fatigue and dehydration. The call, from Brendan Leddy, 18, of Clarkstown, Mich., came from just below the summit of Mt. Jackson, 2.3 miles from US Route 302 in Beans Grant.
While speaking with Leddy, the concervation officer learned a second victim, Casey Oelfke, 18, of Edgewater, Mich., was experiencing a medical issue that did not allow her to continue hiking either.
Among the three hikers, none had hiking gear. They had left from the area of the AMC Highland center without a backpack, extra clothing, food, flashlights, or headlamps. The only item that they took on the hike other than the clothes on their backs and cell phones was one, half-full water bottle of a sports drink, according to the fish and game report.
While rescuers were en route, passing hikers provided some warm clothing, fluids, and food and tried to help Leddy’s group down the trail. It was nearly 10 p.m. when conservation officers met up with the group. All three in the group were up and moving and medical treatment was declined. Leddy’s group was given more fluids and food and was guided back to their vehicle.
All three in the group told the conservation officers that they overestimated their hiking abilities and underestimated the trail difficulty. Officials told the hikers that they went on a hike with only one thing from the Ten Essentials Hiking List. One of the people in the group had the half-full bottle of sports drink. Of the group, only one had ever hiked before.
“With all of the circumstances, poor planning and decisions made by Leddy and his group it is Fish and Games intention to bill the group for the cost of the rescue,” noted the Fish & Game report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.