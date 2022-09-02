N.H. Fugitive Released After St. J Chase

A New Hampshire fugitive who fled police in a car and then on foot last month was released without conditions in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday.
Alexander Lantas, 48, of Lyman, N.H., pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of eluding a law enforcement officer, driving without a license and reckless or gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle. Lantas was then released on personal recognizance by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
Caledonia Superior Court
Lantas was one of three New Hampshire fugitives who were found by police living at the Colonnade Inn in Lyndon on Aug. 4.
Margaret Williams, 37, was arrested without incident at the motel but the other two - Lantas and Samantha Stark, 48 - left the motel in a black Toyota truck as officers were approaching and headed south on Interstate 91.
Lyndonville Police Officers Jason Harris and Dan Renaudette said they located the vehicle as it was getting off the highway on Exit 22 in St. Johnsbury and attempted to pull the vehicle over. However the truck kept going and led police to the BAART addiction treatment clinic on Hospital Hill where Lantas allegedly fled on foot.
“The operator left the driver‘s door of the truck open, and sprinted for the door of the BAART clinic,” wrote Ofc. Harris in his report. “I exited my cruiser, and engaged the male operator in a foot pursuit. It should be noted that while I was pursuing the male on foot, I yelled that he was under arrest and to stop. Despite my orders, the male continued to actively resist by running away from me. I managed to intercept him on the front steps of the clinic, where he fell to the ground and was taken into custody by myself and Detective Lieutenant Jason Letorneau, of the Vermont State Police.”
Stark did not run and was arrested at the scene by Ofc. Renaudette.
According to court documents, Lantas also had several open cases when he was arrested and a $25,000 arrest warrant in Essex County which had been active since February. The Vermont warrant was issued after Lantas failed to appear for arraignment on Essex County charges of petit larceny, unlawful mischief, unlawful trespass and felony grand larceny.
The fugitive raid at the Colonnade Inn was led by the Essex County Sheriff’s Department and the Lyndonville Police Department.
Lantas faces a possibles sentence of over three years in prison and $11,000 in fines on the Caledonia County charges.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.