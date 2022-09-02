N.H. Fugitive Released After St. J Chase
Caledonia County Courthouse Court St. Johnsbury

A New Hampshire fugitive who fled police in a car and then on foot last month was released without conditions in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday.

Alexander Lantas, 48, of Lyman, N.H., pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of eluding a law enforcement officer, driving without a license and reckless or gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle. Lantas was then released on personal recognizance by Judge Justin P. Jiron.

