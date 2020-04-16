N.H. Governor Extends Remote Learning Through End Of Year

As North Country schools adapt to remote learning, they will now have two more months of it after an order was issued Thursday by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who extended remote instruction through the rest of the school year as schools remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“So far, it’s been going very well,” said Greg Cook, chairman of the Littleton School Board. “As far as continuing remote learning through the rest of the year, we anticipated that might be a possibility, and I don’t see why we couldn’t do it through the year. We did very well over the last month.”
Students are home, but not idle, and are connecting to classrooms virtually, through computer video platforms.
Sununu’s initial executive order on March 15 put in place temporary remote instruction and support for public K-12 school districts from March 16 through April 3.
On March 27, the order was extended through May 4.
In his order extending it through June, Sununu said the decision was not made lightly and came after he consulted with the state Department of Health and Human Services to review several scenarios with the hope that learning could be reinstated in classrooms.
“In the end, we determined that there is no model available at the present time to responsibly ensure the safety of our students, educators, faculty and staff,” he said in the order.
For the remainder of the school year, he encouraged schools to embrace flexibility and consider measures that forgo formal grading and instead adopt a pass/fail model to assist students and parents as remote learning is extended.
The decision to extend was also made so schools can begin planning for summer programs, and Sununu said the New Hampshire Department of Education will be providing school districts with guidance by mid-May on how to conduct Extended School Year programs and other summer learning.
Some local school districts quickly reacted to the order, including White Mountains Regional School District SAU 36, which includes White Mountains Regional High School and the Lancaster and Whitefield schools.
In a letter to SAU 36 parents, guardians and staff members, SAU 36 Superintendent Marion Anastasia said she will be reaching out to them on Tuesday regarding logistics for the remainder of the year, including the status of end-of-year activities, meal deliveries, and the last day of the school year.
At Lakeway Elementary School, LES Principal Crystal Martin said remote learning for the K-6 students has been going reasonably well.
“Teachers have been able to adjust to the new format and it gets a little better each week,” she said. “We have over 70 staff from LES that are involved in supporting remote learning including teachers, paraprofessionals, special education staff, related service providers, guidance team members. Really, everyone on staff has had a role in this whole situation.”
The Littleton School District opted to go with a four-and-one week, which means four days are full of remote learning and on the fifth day (Friday) teacher’s maintain their office hours, but there is no direct instruction, said Martin.
“This is a day for students to catch up, work on unified arts, or participate in some enrichment,” she said. “Teachers use this day to also get caught up and to continue their preparation and planning.”
LES was expected remote learning could be extended.
“When this first began and we were told to prepare for two weeks, I encouraged my staff to do a third week just in case,” said Martin. “Soon thereafter. we knew we were extending further. Doing the extra week allowed us more time to plan and disseminate work for the extension. With this second round of planning, I encouraged all grade levels to bring anything home with them that they might need if this was extended longer, and I encouraged grade levels with Chromebooks to really try to move to fully online if possible.”
Currently, LES is using paper and pencil for grades K-1, a hybrid of online and paper/pencil for grades 2 and 3, and grades 4 through 6 are fully online, she said.
“We know that this has been very difficult on everyone,” said Martin. “We hope that we have put enough supports and services in place to help every family.”
Bethlehem Elementary School Principal Sue Greenlaw said her school expected the possibility the school year would end with remote learning still in place.
“It’s just disheartening to realize this is our new normal for the time being,” she said. “But our staff is making amazing things happen, as I’m sure is happening all over the North Country. The teachers are working extremely hard, the specialists are working hard, and the paraprofessionals have stepped up and are reading to kids and setting up Facebook pages. Everyone is staying engaged.”
BES students, who also have a four-day week with Wednesday their flex day, are connecting remotely through a number of video platforms, including Class DoJo, which Greenlaw uses to read to students, and Google Team, which the school uses as part of the Google suite of apps it employs for students, staff, and parents.
As far as assessment, BES is still figuring out how assessment will be done and what it will look like, said Greenlaw, who noted that the school experience and learning is different for elementary school-age children and older students and not all students learning from home are on an even playing field.
“The important thing for us to making sure the kids are involved,” she said.
In his order, Sununu noted another student population - high school seniors.
“We also know that it is heartbreaking for high school seniors who have worked so hard over the course of their academic careers to get to this point, only to have the celebrations that they and their families were looking forward to enjoying not materialize,” said the governor. “That said, public health and the safety must be paramount in our decision-making.”
He said schools across the state have rose to the challenge of remote learning.
“What you have accomplished over the last four weeks has been nothing short of remarkable and I am incredibly grateful for your leadership,” said the governor.
