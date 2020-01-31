LANCASTER — A converted riding mower, dubbed the “redneck zamboni,” rumbled onto the ice of the Babe Smith Memorial Rink on a recent Sunday morning.
A three-man crew of volunteers — Mike Connors, Kurt Johnson and Peter Riviere — took advantage of single-digit temperatures to resurface the 13,000-square-foot rink despite a forecast that called for 50-degree temperatures in the coming days.
Riviere shrugged. Nowadays, when the weather cooperates, you make ice and hope for the best.
“Winter ain’t like it used to be,” Riviere said.
To understand how much has changed, look at hockey.
There was a time when the North Country’s outdoor rinks were reliably frozen for two months, from the start of January to the end of February, and supported a youth hockey league with teams from a half-dozen local communities including Franconia, Gorham, Gilman, Lancaster, Littleton and Whitefield.
But as temperatures rose, the skating season grew shorter, and hockey interest melted with the ice.
“Given climate change, you can’t plan a game,” Riviere said. “You might have eight inches of snow or a half inch of water.”
For now, a dedicated group of local volunteers works hard to keep the ice on, and some in this corner of northwest New Hampshire travel far to seek out hockey opportunities, but if trends continue some wonder: Will the sport disappear permanently from local culture?
THE GREAT INDOORS: In the winter of 1980, national interest in hockey exploded with the “Miracle On Ice” as the U.S. upset Russia in the Lake Placid Winter Games.
Meanwhile the North Country Youth Hockey League began to fade away.
That season the league moved its junior (grades 4-8) and senior (9-12) playoffs to newly opened Fenton Chester Arena in Lyndonville (from Notre Dame Arena in Berlin) so that a champion could be crowned regardless of the weather.
“It wasn’t unusual that the ice melted before the playoffs were over … there were some years we had a semifinals and never had a finals,” recalled former Littleton youth coach Steve Kelley. “So, eventually, we rented some ice [for tournament games].”
Things progressed from there.
In the mid-1980s Littleton Youth Hockey made Fenton Chester its permanent home, registered with USA Hockey, joined the Granite State League, and drew the region’s best players.
“All the kids who wanted to play real organized hockey came to Littleton,” said Kelley. With reliable indoor ice time “you could actually run a USA Hockey program. That’s what really contributed to the demise of the old outdoor North Country youth league.”
DECLINING INTEREST: Decades ago local outdoor rinks were teeming with kids.
When Al Smith moved from Montreal to Littleton in 1985, he recalled, “Remich Park had a much bigger rink that it has now, with boards and everything, and every night there would be so many kids skating, 50 of them.”
Smith began to coach Littleton Youth Hockey around the time the organization moved to Fenton Chester, and he remembers great enthusiasm, with players coming from across the North Country: Colebrook, Easton, Franconia, Lancaster, Lisbon, Littleton, Stratford and more.
But local interest waned as efforts to create a Littleton High team (in the 1990s) and build a North Country arena (in the early 2000s) both failed, and then Littleton Youth Hockey folded in 2009.
“You need an arena in your backyard nowadays to support any kind of team,” said Smith, who now coaches his grandson on the Lyndon Area Youth Hockey Association (LAYHA) Pee Wees. He estimates only a handful of Littleton-area kids continue to play. “It’s a dwindling number.”
Look around and you’ll see: Town rinks are quieter and only a handful of families want to invest the time and money required to access learn-to-skate and youth hockey programs in Lyndonville, Plymouth or Berlin, with twice-a-week practices and weekend games up to three hours away.
“Fewer and fewer families are willing to make the sacrifice,” said Larry Barker, a former hockey parent and coach for Littleton and LAYHA. Back in the day, he said, “We didn’t have any families in halfway, they were all in. At the time there were a lot of people willing to make the commitment — and it was a really big commitment.”
Even if a facility were built on the New Hampshire side of the river, local interest in hockey would have to be rebuilt from scratch, because there simply isn’t enough talent to field teams at every level. Hockey is not a sport newcomers can simply jump into.
“When I coached Littleton, even if kids didn’t join hockey when they were five years old, they could join when they were 10 because they knew how to skate,” Smith said. “That would never happen today. Now, coaching LAYHA, you don’t have kids showing up at 10 or 11 anymore, because there’s really no opportunity for them to skate unless they’re skating inside.”
FIGHTING THE WEATHER: In mid-January the temperature spiked and the Lancaster rink got washed out.
Again.
So the volunteer crew began its fourth attempt at laying down ice.
The problem is increasingly familiar for local rink makers. New England is the fastest-warming region in the continental U.S., with fewer days below freezing and higher nighttime temperatures, making it more difficult to lay down durable sheets of ice.
“It’s important to have a series of cold nights. [Outdoor rink makers] will tell you they need six to seven cold nights in a row to create a layer of ice that will last through winter,” said University of New Hampshire professor Cameron Wake, who leads a research program on climate change .
According to Wake, winter warming in northern New England is occurring at twice the global rate, and has picked up steam over the last 50 years.
“It didn’t change all in one year, there’s still year-to-year variability, but the trend is clear,” said Wake. “It’s not that we don’t have cold spells. But we don’t have the consistent cold weather, so it’s harder to maintain and retain ice.”
If trends continue, the length of the outdoor skating season could be dramatically shorter by 2090, according to Robert McLeman, co-director of the Rink Watch Project at Wilfred Laurier University in Toronto.
If kids can’t try, learn and hone their skating and hockey skills at free outdoor venues (rinks and ponds), it would create a financial barrier in the state’s poorest region.
“To play pickup hockey on an outdoor rink, you only need skates and a stick,” McLeman said. “Indoor hockey is expensive: Thousands of bucks for rink rentals and so on. A lot of people that love hockey worry about the demise of outdoor rinks as a gateway to people with lower income.”
KEEPING THE ICE ON: In Lancaster, the three-man crew responsible for opening and maintaining the town rink has an average age of 70: Riviere (73), Connors (70) and Johnson (67).
Without them, the rink would probably close.
“I think if we stopped that would be the end of skating for the year,” Connors said. “I don’t think anyone would show up to take over.”
That’s because rink maintenance is time-consuming.
“As soon as it snows, we know the snow has to come off. So we come down here, grab the snowblower, and start in,” Connors said. “By the time you’re done snowblowing you’ve walked 3.1 miles back and forth on the ice. Then you have to walk 900 feet around the boards and do all the edges. If the wind is blowing, the snow blows back on you, and you have to run the power broom and sweep it all, and that’s another 3.1 miles.”
Another factor: People today haven’t grown up with outdoor skating. It’s no longer ingrained in the local culture — not the way it was — and people are less inclined to keep the tradition going.
Still, Riviere and his team carry on.
“I’m a realist and know good things take time. This ain’t dreaming about hittin’ the Megabucks,” Riviere said. Despite the challenges, he called the effort worthwhile. “To see people enjoying [the rink] is a big payoff, and tomorrow’s a new day, a better reality could be in the offing.”
