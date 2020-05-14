N.H. Honoring Local Man For Older Adult Volunteerism

NORTHUMBERLAND, N.H. — A local community servant is an award-winning “Older Adult Volunteer.”
Harold E. Marshall Jr. was so designated by state agencies in New Hampshire. The news was shared on Wednesday.
Marshall, 81, said he got a call three or four weeks ago about the honor. He said he wasn’t expecting the recognition.
“Well I was totally surprised,” he said. “I do all this for the fun of it and I didn’t expect to get an award from any of it.”
Each year the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the New Hampshire State Commission on Aging, and EngAGING NH select people from each county for the Older Adult Volunteer Award.
“During Older Americans Month (May), the Commission on Aging recognizes individuals or couples age 60 or older from each of New Hampshire’s ten counties for their outstanding volunteer efforts on behalf of older adults and others in their communities,” notes information from the award-giving agencies.
The Grafton County honor went to Robert and Effie Bachand, a couple from Enfield, N.H., this year.
The awardees are celebrated each May with a formal gathering with the governor, but not this year. Social distancing restrictions due to COVID-19 forced a postponement of the award event.
Melinda Marshall Kennett, Northumberland Town Clerk and Marshall’s daughter, said she has not been told when the awards celebration will occur.
“I’m sure as things start opening back up we will hear something, but to know he is being recognized is making my heart happy and proud!” she stated in an email.
Kennett is the person who nominated Marshall for the recognition. Understanding the qualifying criteria for the award and watching her father in action her whole life made Marshall the obvious person for her to nominate.
“He is a Veteran Marine and is involved with the American Legion,” she wrote. “He volunteers for so many things to be a helping hand. He is a mentor and teacher at Riverside Speedway for the young adults beginning and also for the kart program.”
And that’s not all.
“He is a tractor trailer instructor for WMMC and has a true passion for helping students outside at any time, day or night. He was a member of the Groveton Fire Dept., he helped form the Conn. Valley Snow Riders snowmobile club. He is a fire warden,” she noted.
In her nomination letter, Kennett wrote, “My Dad is almost 81 years old and he has set such a great example demonstrating his leadership and skills to all that need it and then some.”
She noted his work history that began on the family farm before he became a truck driver.
“He has never retired to this day. He still volunteers and works, plus takes care of my disabled mother,” she wrote. “He can run circles around most men 50 years younger than he is!”
Kennett credits her father for helping her become the person she is. “He has paved the way for me to also demonstrate leadership skills within my community. It is through his contributions and coaching that I am the person that I am today!”
Marshall is currently far less active these days due to restrictions related to COVID-19. His daughters get the groceries for he and his wife of 58 years, Nancy. His one masked daily outing is across the river to Guildhall to get his mail. He said he’s glad the North Country region has very few known virus cases and he’s doing OK with laying low for now.
He said he does hope things can start to open up this summer. He said he’s eager to get back to the racetrack and help out with the Kart racing. He also said he’s got a coupe he intends to race. Marshall is the first inductee of the Riverside Hall Of Fame. He also was a frequent racer at the Waterford Speedway in the 1960s.
“I have always been into racing and I’ve always been willing to try to help anybody out,” he said.
